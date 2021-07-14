PV Sindhu flaunts Olympic rings on her nails ahead of Tokyo 2020

The Tokyo Olympics is all set to get underway in the Japanese capital from July 23. India will be sending a 200 plus strong contingent to the Games and expect to win a clutch of medals with several strong contenders across different disciplines.

One of India's big medal contenders is badminton ace PV Sindhu. The Hyderabad shuttler, who won the silver medal in the 2016 Rio Games, is a favourite for a medal, if not gold, due to her strong record since winning the Olympic medal 5 years ago.

ALSO READ: Covid cases found at Olympic hotel in Japan as IOC hails 'historic' Games

Among several other top titles, Sindhu won the Badminton World Championships gold medal in 2019 after getting past a tough field. She holds a good chance in these Games in the absence of arch rival Carolina Marin of Spain, who had beaten her to the yellow metal in Rio.

As she gets ready to represent the country in Tokyo, Sindhu shared a photo on Twitter where she can be seen flaunting the Olympic rings on her nails through nail art. She used the hashtags #olympicfever #tokyo2021 #10daystogo along with the post.

Sindhu was part of a group of athletes who interacted with prime minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing on Tuesday.

Sindhu has been handed a relatively easy draw in the group stages of the Olympics in Tokyo. But her path to a medal is not going to be easy.

Japan's Akane Yamaguchi and Nozomi Okuhara are top contenders. Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying and top seeded Chinese shuttler Chen Yu Fei can all pose a big threat to her chances at the Games.



