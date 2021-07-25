Rahm out of Olympics after new Covid positive: Spanish Olympic Committee

World number one Jon Rahm withdrew from the Olympics on Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19 for the second time in two months, the Spanish Olympic Committee confirmed.

Rahm, who stormed to victory at the US Open in June, returned a positive sample after undergoing mandatory testing following his recent participation in the British Open.

In early June, the 26-year-old Spaniard was forced to withdraw from the PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament after taking a six-shot lead after the third round after testing positive for Covid-19.