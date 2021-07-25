Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Rahm out of Olympics after new Covid positive: Spanish Olympic Committee
olympics

Rahm out of Olympics after new Covid positive: Spanish Olympic Committee

Rahm, who stormed to victory at the US Open in June, returned a positive sample after undergoing mandatory testing following his recent participation in the British Open.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 12:53 PM IST
Spain's Jon Rahm acknowledges the crowd on the 18th green after completing his final round REUTERS/Rebecca Naden(REUTERS)

World number one Jon Rahm withdrew from the Olympics on Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19 for the second time in two months, the Spanish Olympic Committee confirmed.

Rahm, who stormed to victory at the US Open in June, returned a positive sample after undergoing mandatory testing following his recent participation in the British Open.

In early June, the 26-year-old Spaniard was forced to withdraw from the PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament after taking a six-shot lead after the third round after testing positive for Covid-19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo 2020 tokyo olympics tokyo olympics 2021
TRENDING NEWS

Human gifts a ‘yacht’ to their cat. Pictures wow people

Mirabai Chanu’s ‘Olympic’ earrings steal the show. Here’s who gifted it to her

Shashi Tharoor’s post on description of bhelpuri goes viral, amuses people

Mystery behind Jupiter’s X-ray auroras revealed, Nasa shares intriguing post
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP