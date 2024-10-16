‘Sometimes I get angry’: Viral Turkish Olympic shooter swarmed by fans for selfies in New Delhi

Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec, who shot to global and internet fame following the Paris Olympics this year, is currently in India for the ISSF World Cup, which is taking place at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi. Dikec has been swarmed by fans and admirers, and his popularity on social media has made him extremely recognizable. Silver medalist at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec poses for a photograph in Ankara on August 9, 2024. (AFP)

Dikec won the silver medal for Turkey in the mixed team event of the 10m pistol, alongside Sevval llayda Tarhan. He shot into popularity for the stylish nonchalance with which he participated in the event, clad in a simple Team Turkiye t-shirt and with a hand in his pocket.

Particularly contrasted against the other shooters who were using a range of paraphernalia and tools to aid with their shooting, Dikec became one of the most visible athletes at the Olympics, through a host of memes and re-sharing.

Reflecting on the hyped-up reception on hand in Delhi when he arrived in India, Dikec looked at the brighter side of his newfound fame. “I am happy to get so much love from people, but sometimes I get angry,” says Dikec, breaking into a laugh. “Life has changed after the Paris Olympics but I am doing my normal things, shooting, training. We celebrated at home. My daughter is very happy watching me win the medal in Paris.”

‘For me the happiest thing…’

Paris was Dikec’s fifth appearance at the Olympics, and the first time he finished in the medal positions. “For me the happiest thing is that after five Olympics I have a medal. It will help shooting become more popular in Turkey. Youngsters are already taking interest in the sport,” said Dikec.

The viral pose has been recreated on several occasions, with the style of Dikec earning him many fans across the world. During the Olympics themselves, pole vaulting champion Mondo Duplantis of Sweden replicated the pose. Elsewhere, cricketer Kieron Pollard took inspiration and used it as a celebration during the final of The Hundred this year, while Dutch footballer Steven Berghuis also paid an homage to the Turkish shooter.

Asked to speak about the reasons for his cool-as-can-be pose, Dikec answered “I don’t use any equipment because it makes me relaxed. I can concentrate better.” Most shooters use lenses and iris diaphgrams to help focus, but Dikec only relied on one pair of earbuds and not much else.

Dikec claims he is looking forward to make a return to the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028, at the age of 55. Unfortunately, the Turkish shooter missed the eight-man cut at the ISSF World Cup this week.