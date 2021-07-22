Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sumit Nagal to face Denis Istomin in opening round at Tokyo Olympics

JUL 22, 2021
India's Sumit Nagal (in frame) will start his Tokyo Olympics campaign against Istomin(AP)

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal will face Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin in the opening round of the men's singles event at the Tokyo Olympics, starting on Friday.

Nagal, who qualified for the Games last week after large-scale withdrawals, was pitted against the lower-ranked Uzbek in the draw on Thursday.

A first-round win for the 23-year-old Indian, ranked 160, could see him face second-seeded Russia's Daniil Medvedev, who takes on Alexander Bublik in his opening round match.

In women's doubles, six-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina will lock horns with the Kichenok twins -- Nadiia and Lyudmyla -- of Ukraine in the opening round.

Interestingly, Mirza had paired up with Nadiia after returning from her maternity leave to win the Hobart Open last year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
