Tokoy 2020: Atanu Das loses to Furukawa in pre-quarters, Indian archery campaign ends without medal

Tokyo 2020: Das was the lone archer in the fray after his world number one wife Deepika Kumari succumbed to a 0-6 rout by eventual gold medallist An San of Korea on Friday.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 08:35 AM IST
India's Atanu Das.(AP)

India's archery campaign at the Olympics ended without a medal after Atanu Das lost to home favourite Takaharu Furukawa 6-4 in an intense five-setter in the men's individual pre-quarterfinals here on Saturday.

Das failed to find a 10 in the fifth set and slipped to the red-circle for an 8 that proved costly as Furukawa sealed the issue by one point margin in the decider. (Tokyo 2020 Full Coverage)

Tokyo 2020 Day 8 - LIVE!

Das was the lone archer in the fray after his world number one wife Deepika Kumari succumbed to a 0-6 rout by eventual gold medallist An San of Korea on Friday.

Two days after knocking out London Olympics gold medalist Oh Jin Hyek in the last-32 match, Das could not overcome the Japanese, a silver medallist in 2012 Olympics, and a team bronze medallist here.

Das bounced back from a 1-3 deficit to level 3-3 as the duo went neck-and-neck in the fourth set before the local favourite sealed the issue in the fifth set by just one point (28-27).

Das shot twice in the red-circle (8-8) in his last two arrows of the opening set to lose by two points (25-27).

Starting off with a 10, Das gained control but the Japanese too matched him, shooting an identical 28-28 to split the second set with the Indian trailing 1-3.

Das showed fine composure, drilling two 10s en route to taking the fourth set 28-27 but there was more drama in store as both tied the fourth set.

