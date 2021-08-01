Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tokyo 2020: Artem Dolgopyat wins Israel's first Olympics gymnastics gold

Artem Dolgopyat finished level on points with Spain's Rayderley Zapata but won the tiebreak with a higher difficulty score.
AUG 01, 2021
Ukraine-born Artem Dolgopyat won the men's floor exercise on Sunday for Israel's first-ever Olympic gymnastics gold.

He finished level on points with Spain's Rayderley Zapata but won the tiebreak with a higher difficulty score.

China's Xiao Ruoteng took the bronze.

(More to follow)

