Tokyo 2020: Artem Dolgopyat wins Israel's first Olympics gymnastics gold
Artem Dolgopyat finished level on points with Spain's Rayderley Zapata but won the tiebreak with a higher difficulty score.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 02:41 PM IST
Ukraine-born Artem Dolgopyat won the men's floor exercise on Sunday for Israel's first-ever Olympic gymnastics gold.
He finished level on points with Spain's Rayderley Zapata but won the tiebreak with a higher difficulty score.
China's Xiao Ruoteng took the bronze.
(More to follow)
Topics
TRENDING NEWS