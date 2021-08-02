Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo 2020: 'Free cement' for Olympic medal winners
PTI | , Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 10:22 PM IST
Tokyo Olympics medallists PV Sindhu (L) and Mirabai Chanu (R)(HT Collage)

The medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics will get "free cement to build their dream homes", city-based Shree Cement Limited (SCL), the principal stakeholders in the East Bengal football club, announced on Monday.

“India’s athletes are competing at the highest level of sporting prowess and doing us proud. As both an Indian and a sports enthusiast, I feel that it is important to give back a little something for all that they are doing” said SCL managing director HM Bangur.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu had opened India's medal count on the first day with a silver, while boxer Lovlina Borgohain has assured a medal for the country by advancing to the semifinals.

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu bagged a bronze on Sunday, becoming the first Indian woman with two individual Olympic medals.

Shree Cement is one of India’s top three cement manufacturers with a production of around 44.4 million metric tons per annum (international and domestic).

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
