Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 3 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule today in Tokyo?

After the high of Mirabai Chanu winning India's first medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Day 2 wasn't as bright for India, with some strong medal contenders finishing with disappointing results. Shooters Manu Bhaker, Divyansh Panwar and Deepak Kumar could not produce the desire results, while the men's hockey team took a 1-7 drubbing at the hands of Australia. The women's doubles tennis pair of Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina faced a first-round exit, whereas swimmers Maana Patel and Srihari Nataraj clocked below personal bests.

India did have reasons to cheer as paddler Manika Batra registered his first win, beating World No. 32 Margaryta Pesotska. Mary Kom and PV Sindhu won their respective round of matches in a medal-less day for India. The action now shifts to day 3 where more stars are in line, with Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty up in men's doubles badminton competition, and the India women's hockey team takes on Germany and more.

Here is India's schedule on Day 3 of the Tokyo

Fencing

CA Bhavani Devi in Women's Sabre Individual Table of 64: 5:30 AM IST

Archery

Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav in Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations: 6:00 AM IST

Men’s Team quarter final (Subject to Qualification): 10:15 AM IST

Men’s Team semi final (Subject to Qualification): 11:47 AM IST

Men’s Team medal rounds (Subject to qualification): 12:45 PM IST

Shooting

Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Bajwa in Skeet Men's Qualification: 6:30 AM IST

Skeet Men’s final (Subject to qualification): 12:20 PM IST

Tennis

Sumit Nagal in Men's Singles Round 2: To be decided

Table Tennis

Sharath Kamal in Men’s Singles Round 2: 6:30 AM IST

Sutirtha Mukherjee in Women’s Singles Round 2: 8:30 AM IST

Manika Batra in Women’s Singles Round 3: 12:00 PM IST

Badminton

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in Men’s doubles: 9:10 AM IST

Sailing

Vishnu Saravanan in Men’s Laser Race 2 and 3: 8:35 AM IST

Nethra Kumanan in Women’s Laser Radical Race 3 and 4: 11:05 AM IST

Boxing

Ashish Kumar in Men’s 75KG round of 32: 3:06 PM IST

Swimming

Sajan Prakash in Men’s 200m Butterfly Heat 2: 3:50 PM IST

Hockey

India Women vs Germany Women Pool A Match: 5:45 PM IST