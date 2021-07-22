Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tokyo Olympics: Australia shock Argentina 2-0 in men's soccer

Two-time Olympic men's soccer champion Argentina was stunned 2-0 by Australia in their opening game at the Tokyo Games on Thursday.
AP |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 08:59 PM IST
Australia's players celebrate their win after the Tokyo Olympic Games men's group C first round football against Argentina. (Getty Images)

In its first Olympic game since 2008, Australia took the lead through Lachlan Wales' tap-in the 14th minute at the Sapporo Dome.

Argentina had Francisco Ortega sent off after being booked twice late in the first half. Marco Tilio then secured the victory in the 80th, just a minute after coming off the bench.

Australia is top of Group C ahead Egypt and Spain, who drew 0-0 in the other game. The Argentines won Olympic gold in 2004 and 2008. Australia's best showing was fourth place in 1992.

