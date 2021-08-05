Tokyo Olympics Day 13 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule today?

Tokyo Olympics Day 10 Full Schedule: The 13th day of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be action-packed as the men's hockey team and grappler Ravi Dahiya will look to win medals on Thursday. Manpreet Singh & Co will lock horns with Germany in the bronze medal match while Dahiya will compete in his final match in the 57kg men’s freestyle category. Golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar would also be in action in the women's individual stroke play Round 2. Vinesh Phogat will start her campaign against Sweden's Sofia Mattinson in the women's 53kg freestyle event. Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Rohilla and Irfan K Thodi would be in action in the men's 20km race walk final. Wrestler Deepak Punia will also square off in the bronze medal match.

Here is India's schedule on Day 13 of the Tokyo Olympics. All timings are in IST:

4:00 AM IST: Aditi Ashok in golf women’s round 2

5:44 AM IST: Diksha Dagar in golf women’s round 2

7:00 AM IST: India vs Germany in men’s hockey bronze medal match

7:37 AM IST: Anshu Malik vs Valeria Koblova (ROC) in repechage round of women’s freestyle wrestling 57kg

8:00 AM IST: Vinesh Phogat vs Sofia Magdalena Mattsson (Sweden) in women’s freestyle wrestling 53kg

8:56 AM IST: Vinesh Phogat women's freestyle 53kg quarter-final (Subject to qualification)

1:00 PM IST: KT Irfan, Rahul Rohilla and Sandeep Kumar in men’s 20km race walk event

3:25 PM IST: Vinesh Phogat women's freestyle 53kg semi-final (Subject to qualification)

4:20 PM IST: Ravi Dahiya vs Zavur Uguev (Russian Olympic Committee) in men's freestyle 57kg final

4:40 PM IST: Deepak Punia in men’s freestyle wrestling bronze medal match

5:35 PM IST: Anshu Malik in women's freestyle wrestling 57kg bronze medal match (Subject to qualification)