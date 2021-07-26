Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tokyo Olympics: Dutch men's tennis player Rojer tests positive for Covid-19

Rojer is the first tennis player and the sixth member of the Dutch Olympic delegation to test positive so far. The others include a skateboarder, a taekwondo player, a rower and two staff of the rowing team.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 01:23 PM IST
Jean-Julien Rojer(Twitter)

The Dutch men's doubles team has withdrawn from the Tokyo Games after one of the pair, Jean-Julien Rojer, tested positive for Covid-19, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said.

Rojer and his partner Wesley Koolhof, who were scheduled to play in the second round on Monday afternoon, have been placed in isolation, the ITF said.

Their opponents, Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus of New Zealand, will receive a walkover into the quarterfinals. 

