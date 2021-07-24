Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo 2020: Deepika, Pravin bounce back to beat Chinese Taipei, power India to mixed team archery quarters
olympics

Tokyo 2020: Deepika, Pravin bounce back to beat Chinese Taipei, power India to mixed team archery quarters

Tokyo 2020: Trailing 3-1 in the match, India made a stunning comeback to defeat Chinese Taipei 5-3 and in all likelihood, Deepika and Pravin will now face the team from South Korea in the quarterfinals.
ANI | , Tokyo
UPDATED ON JUL 24, 2021 07:18 AM IST
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Deepika Kumari of India in action.(REUTERS)

The Archery Mixed Team of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav on Saturday booked their place in the quarterfinals of the Archery Mixed Team Event.

The duo of Deepika and Pravin came from behind to defeat Chinese Taipei duo of Lin Chia-En and Tang Chih-Chun in the pre-quarterfinals on Saturday.

Trailing 3-1 in the match, India made a stunning comeback to defeat Chinese Taipei 5-3 and in all likelihood, Deepika and Pravin will now face the team from South Korea in the quarterfinals.

Needing a perfect 10 to seal the deal in the deciding set, Deepika stepped up to the occasion and she registered what was needed to hand a victory to Deepika and Pravin.

Having scored maximum points in the men's qualification -- ahead of Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai -- it was Pravin Jadhav who won the right to compete alongside Deepika Kumari in the Archery Mixed Team Event.

Pravin Jadhav was seeded the highest in the men's individual archery ranking round and as a result, he won the right to compete alongside Deepika Kumari. Pravin finished the round at the 31st position while Atanu finished at a disappointing 35th position.

Pravin and Deepika's collective score read 1319 going into the pre-quarterfinals.

Topics
tokyo olympics tokyo olympics 2021
