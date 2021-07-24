Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 2: Game on as NZ scores! India 3-2 New Zealand in men's hockey

Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 2: World no.1 Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela failed to produce their best in the Women's 10m Air Rifle Qualification. Valarivan with a total score of 626.5 finished a disappointing 16th while Chandela with a score of 621.9 finished 36th in the 50-woman field. Both failed to reach the final. Meanwhile, the duo of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav came back from behind against Chinese Taipei to reach the mixed team quarter-finals. India were trailing after the first two sets but Kumari and Jadhav bounced back to win the final set 5-3 and reach the next stage.





Follow Live updates of Tokyo Olympics, Day 2: