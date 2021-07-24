Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo Olympics: Indian boxer Vikas ousted, loses opening bout to Japan's Okazawa
olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Indian boxer Vikas ousted, loses opening bout to Japan's Okazawa

Tokyo Olympics: The 29-year-old Krishan sustained a cut below his left eye in the high-voltage clash, which, according to team sources, he competed with a shoulder niggle.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Men's Welterweight - Last 32 - Kokugikan Arena - Tokyo, Japan - July 24, 2021. Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa of Japan in action against Vikas Krishan of India(REUTERS)

Indian boxer Vikas Krishan (69kg) was out-punched 0-5 and left with a bloodied eye by local favourite Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa in his opening bout of the Olympic Games Tokyo on Saturday, a thoroughly disappointing start for the nine-strong team.

The 29-year-old Krishan sustained a cut below his left eye in the high-voltage clash, which, according to team sources, he competed with a shoulder niggle.

He was the only Indian boxer in action on the day.

Okazawa dominated from start to finish, who seemed like a nimble-footed dancer in the ring, controlling the proceedings with utmost ease against the two-time Olympian Indian.

The 25-year-old Okazawa is of Ghanaian decent and was a silver-medallist at the 2019 Asian championships and a quarterfinalist at the world championships the same year.

He will next face Cuba's third-seeded Roniel Iglesias in the round of 16. Iglesias is the 2012 Olympic gold-medallist and also a former world champion.

On Sunday, six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) and Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Manish Kaushik will compete in their opening bouts.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo olympics india at tokyo olympics vikas krishan
TRENDING NEWS

Meet Sidney, the doggo that loves to ‘howl like a baby wolf’. Watch

The Billionaire With A Heart

Anand Mahindra posts ‘Twitter’s magic has worked’ after reconnecting with friend

Mirabai Chanu’s family bursts into celebration as she wins silver medal. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP