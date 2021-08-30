VIDEO: Sumit Antil's World Record effort en route to gold medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Not once, not twice, but thrice! India's Sumit Antil dominated the men's javelin throw (F64) event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics as he set a new world record three times to grab the gold medal.

Sumit, wearing black shorts and sporting an orange jersey, roared when his fifth throw, of 68.55m which won him the gold medal. Soon after his sixth and final throw, he went on to celebrate with the Indian flag and pose with the official confirmation of his world record.

WATCH| SUMIT'S THROW TO GLORY AND THE CELEBRATIONS THEREAFTER

Moreover, PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Sumit on achieving his historic feat.

"Our athletes continue to shine at the #Paralympics! The nation is proud of Sumit Antil’s record-breaking performance in the Paralympics. Congratulations Sumit for winning the prestigious Gold medal. Wishing you all the best for the future," tweeted Modi.

The wrestler-turned-javelin thrower clinched India's second gold at the ongoing Paralympics, shattering the men's F64 category world record multiple times in a stunning Games debut performance.

But surprisingly, soon after his triumph, Antil said it was not his best.

On winning gold and setting a world record of 68.55 metres, he said, "This is my first Paralympics and I was a little nervous because the competitors are great.

"I was hoping for a 70-metre-plus throw, maybe I can do 75m. It was not my best, I am very happy to break the world record."

On how much further he can throw, he said, "In training I have thrown 71m, 72m, many times. I don't know what happened in my competition.

"One thing is for sure in future I will throw much better," Antil who started out as a wrestler before switching to javelin throw said.