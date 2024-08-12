Vinesh Phogat CAS Hearing Verdict Live Updates: Indian wrestler, IOA left in suspense for joint silver medal decision
Vinesh Phogat CAS Hearing Verdict Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat was disqualified ahead of her Paris Olympics 2024 gold medal match.
Vinesh Phogat CAS Hearing Verdict Live Updates: It looked like Vinesh Phogat was on a mission to prove her critics wrong at the Paris Olympics 2024. But it turned out to be a disappointing end to her glittering wrestling career, which came to a wrap without an Olympic medal. With Antim Panghal slotted into the veteran's usual weight category, she dropped down to 50kg and qualified for Paris 2024....Read More
Her opening bout was against Tokyo 2020 champion Yui Susaki, who was also unbeaten since 2010, losing only three matches to the same opponent in that period. She also clinched gold in Tokyo without conceding a single point. Trailing 0-2 and with less than 40 seconds to go, Vinesh did the impossible as she sealed a dramatic 3-2 victory and left in tears. Just a year ago, she was in New Delhi protesting against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, and now she had sealed a win against the great Susaki!
Then she defeated Ukraine's Oksana Liyach in the quarter-finals, followed by an easy win against Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman in the semis. But then for the weight-in for the final, she was 100gm overweight and was therefore disqualified! Extremely shocked, an appeal to the CAS was filed for a joint silver medal and the 29-year-old also immediately announced her retirement.
The CAS has postponed their verdict to August 13, and if it's in Phogat's favour, then India's Paris 2024 medal tally will increase to seven. Phogat has two World C'ships bronze medals, three golds in CWG and also multiple medals in Asian Games and Asian C'ships to her name.
Sourav Ganguly lends support to Vinesh Phogat
Vinesh Phogat CAS Hearing Verdict Live Updates: Speaking to the media, Sourav Ganguly said, "I don't know what the exact rule is, but I am sure when she went to the finals, she must have qualified properly. So when you go to the finals, it's either silver or gold. She disqualified rightfully or wrongfully, I don't know. But she deserves the silver atleast."
Abhinav Bindra's CAS verdict prediction
Vinesh Phogat CAS Hearing Verdict Live Updates: Sharing his prediction on the CAS verdict, Bindra said, "Well, it's an incredibly tough situation and frankly, I don't even know what to say. The rules are very clear, where you draw the line. Sport is always governed. If you don't govern sport by rules then there is no sport. But of course, I fully empathise with Vinesh. It's an incredibly difficult period of time for her, everybody's heart is broken and we are all there for her. I had the opportunity to meet her as well. I really don't know where this would head. I know the decision is postponed for a couple of days. So I think one just needs to be patient. I am not privy to what the arguments have been made, I haven't gone through what the case is put forward and I am no legal expert. So patience for a couple of days."
"Well, we are all conditioned to hope. So I am being hopeful, remaining positive. I am not a legal expert. I don't know where it is headed," he added.
CAS statement on delaying decision
Vinesh Phogat CAS Hearing Verdict Live Updates: When postponing their decision, the CAS said in a statement on Saturday, "The ad-hoc division of CAS has extended time for the Sole Arbitrator Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling & the International Olympic Committee matter to give a decision till 6-00 p.m. on August 13, 2024."
"The reference to August 11 in the earlier communication sent by me was to the time given to all parties to present any additional documents before the Sole Arbitator," the statement added.
When will the decision be made?
Vinesh Phogat CAS Hearing Verdict Live Updates: The decision on Vinesh's joint silver medal appeal will be given by tomorrow by 9:30 PM IST! If it goes to her favour, then it will be her first-ever Olympic medal and that too gold, and also India's seventh in Paris 2024!
PT Usha throws Vinesh Phogat under the bus
Vinesh Phogat CAS Hearing Verdict Live Updates: Initially taking Vinesh's side, IOA president PT Usha on Sunday clarified that weight responsibility of athletes in sports like wrestling, weightlifting and boxing was the player and his or her support staff's responsibility.
In a statement, she said, "...the responsibility of weight management of athletes in sport like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing and judo is that of each athlete and his or her coach and NOT that of the IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala and his team."
Hello and good morning everyone!
Vinesh Phogat CAS Hearing Verdict Live Updates: Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the developments surrounding Vinesh Phogat and the much-awaited CAS verdict on her joint silver medal appeal. Stay tuned folks!