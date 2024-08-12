Vinesh Phogat CAS Hearing Verdict Live Updates: Indian wrestler, IOA left in suspense for joint silver medal decision

Vinesh Phogat CAS Hearing Verdict Live Updates: It looked like Vinesh Phogat was on a mission to prove her critics wrong at the Paris Olympics 2024. But it turned out to be a disappointing end to her glittering wrestling career, which came to a wrap without an Olympic medal. With Antim Panghal slotted into the veteran's usual weight category, she dropped down to 50kg and qualified for Paris 2024....Read More

Her opening bout was against Tokyo 2020 champion Yui Susaki, who was also unbeaten since 2010, losing only three matches to the same opponent in that period. She also clinched gold in Tokyo without conceding a single point. Trailing 0-2 and with less than 40 seconds to go, Vinesh did the impossible as she sealed a dramatic 3-2 victory and left in tears. Just a year ago, she was in New Delhi protesting against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, and now she had sealed a win against the great Susaki!

Then she defeated Ukraine's Oksana Liyach in the quarter-finals, followed by an easy win against Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman in the semis. But then for the weight-in for the final, she was 100gm overweight and was therefore disqualified! Extremely shocked, an appeal to the CAS was filed for a joint silver medal and the 29-year-old also immediately announced her retirement.

The CAS has postponed their verdict to August 13, and if it's in Phogat's favour, then India's Paris 2024 medal tally will increase to seven. Phogat has two World C'ships bronze medals, three golds in CWG and also multiple medals in Asian Games and Asian C'ships to her name.