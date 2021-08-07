‘Well played Aditi’: PM Modi, President Kovid laud Aditi Ashok’s performance at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded Indian golfer Aditi Ashok for showcasing commendable skill and resolve during the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. Aditi narrowly missed out on an Olympic medal as she finished a brilliant 4th in the women’s individual stroke play on Saturday.

The 23-year-old rolled in five birdies to be placed a famous fourth on fifteen-under 201 ahead of Australia's Hannah Green and Denmark's Pedersen who tied for fifth. The Indian finished the final day with 68 (-3) at the Kasumigaseki Country Club. World No. 1 Nelly Korda of the USA clinched gold with 17 under par.

PM Modi took to Twitter and praised Aditi for his exemplary performance. “Well played @aditigolf! You have shown tremendous skill and resolve during #Tokyo2020. A medal was narrowly missed but you've gone farther than any Indian and blazed a trail. Best wishes for your future endeavours,” tweeted PM Modi.

Well played @aditigolf! You have shown tremendous skill and resolve during #Tokyo2020. A medal was narrowly missed but you've gone farther than any Indian and blazed a trail. Best wishes for your future endeavours.

President of India, Ramnath Kovind also extended his wishes to the young Indian golfer.

‘Well played, Aditi Ashok! One more daughter of India makes her mark! You have taken Indian golfing to new heights by today's historic performance. You have played with immense calm and poise. Congratulations for the impressive display of grit and skills.”

'Well played, Aditi Ashok! One more daughter of India makes her mark!



You have taken Indian golfing to new heights by today's historic performance. You have played with immense calm and poise. Congratulations for the impressive display of grit and skills.

Ace India golfer Jeev Milkha Singh was hugely impressed with Aditi’s performance at the Tokyo Olympics, stating that she has ‘given new hope’ to all youngsters.

“I would just say that the performance given by Aditi Ashok, she has created history by finishing fourth in the competition. Golf was introduced in the Olympics in 2016 after a long gap and Aditi Ashok has now given new hope to all youngsters. This will give a huge boost to Indian golf,” Jeev Milkha Singh told ANI.

“I have always requested the government that there should be more public driving ranges in the country, everyone should get a chance to try their hand at golf. Public driving ranges will help children to practice their skills and then they come at golf courses to follow their dream and passion,” he added.

Ashok kept her nerves to putt birdie in 13th and 14th and par on 15th which helped her to stay in top-4 with the final three holes to play. Lydia Ko then proceeded to putt a bogey on 16th while Ashok par saw her tied for the third position.

In the final hole of the course, Mone putted for bogey -- out of the bunker. Meanwhile Aditi, Nelly, and Ko putted for bogey -- out of the bunker.

(With ANI Inputs)