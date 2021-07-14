Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / 'We're walking the talk': IOC's Bach says fan ban proves Olympic safety pledge
olympics

'We're walking the talk': IOC's Bach says fan ban proves Olympic safety pledge

Bach toured the International Broadcast Centre on Tuesday, which will be the main access Olympic spectators will have to games after Covid precautions forced a ban on fans in Tokyo.
AP |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 10:01 AM IST
IOC President Thomas Bach, left, speaks to Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto, not in photo, during their meeting at the Tokyo 2020 Headquarters. (AP)

IOC president Thomas Bach says Olympic fans will not be forgotten despite having to make the difficult decision to ban spectators at the Tokyo Games.

Bach toured the International Broadcast Centre on Tuesday, which will be the main access Olympic spectators will have to games after Covid precautions forced a ban on fans in Tokyo.

But Bach said the decision to keep out spectators was made with a "heavy heart", but proves the IOC is serious about holding a safe Olympics.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo olympics thomas bach
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephant Luna gives cameraperson a little fright in adorable video. Watch

Fascinating video shows plane dropping fish to restock lakes in Utah. Watch

Swiggy’s ‘growing up is realising that’ tweet is getting amazing replies

‘Proud of my boy,’ Priyanka Gandhi tweets about son’s photography exhibition
TRENDING TOPICS
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Flood
India Covid Cases
NEET 2021
PM Narendra Modi
Delhi Weather
Tokyo Olympics
Covid vaccine
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP