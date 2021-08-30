You are such an inspiration for all of us: Neeraj Chopra to Devendra Jhajharia

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra lauded para javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia for bagging a silver medal in the ongoing Paralympics games on Monday.

Jhajharia won silver with a personal best throw of 64.35 in the men's Standing Javelin (F46) event. This was also his third medal at Paralympic Games. India's Sundar Singh Gurjar won bronze in the same event with a season-best of 62.58m.

Neeraj, who won a gold medal in the javelin throw event in Tokyo Olympics earlier this month, congratulated the two para-athletes on their outstanding performances in the Games.

"Devendra bhai sahab: you are such an inspiration to all of us Congratulations on your 3rd #Paralympics medal! Many congratulations to Sundar bhai also for winning a bronze," Neeraj Chopra tweeted.

Neeraj had thrown 87.02 metres in his first attempt but bettered his record in the second essay with a distance of 87.58m in the mega event to pick the gold.

Earlier on Monday, Indian para-shooter Avani Lekhara scripted history on Monday as she became the first Indian woman to clinch a gold medal at the Paralympics. Indian discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya clinched a silver medal in the men's F56 event.

