2025 Asian Athletics Championships: India finish second in overall medal tally, bag 8 gold medals across events

The final day of the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships came to a close in Gumi, South Korea, with India finishing second overall on medals ranking table after a strong showing throughout the competition. While the Indian contingent weren’t able to add a gold medal on the final day in South Korea on Saturday, the finish ahead of Japan in third, but behind China, who unsurprisingly ran away with the most medals in the competition. India's mixed 4x400 m relay team celebrates winning gold at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea.

This is India’s best finish in the biennial Asian Athletics Championships since they won on home turf in Bhubaneshwar in 2017, bettering their results in 2019 (fifth) and 2023 (third).

26th Asian Athletics Championships Medal Tally:

1st: China: 19 gold, 9 silver, 4 bronze

2nd: India : 8 gold, 10 silver, 6 bronze

3rd: Japan: 5 gold, 11 silver, 12 bronze

Animesh Kujur finished with the bronze medal in the men’s 200 m sprint, setting a national record with his time of 20.32 seconds, within two-tenths of a second of the gold medal. Parul Chaudhary added her second silver medal of the competition with a silver medal finish in the women’s 5000 m as well, highlighting a day that saw India add three silver and three bronze medals to finish with an overall tally of 24 medals, eight of which were gold.

China had 19 gold medals in a total of 32 medals, and while Japan had more overall medals with 28, only 5 golds means India finished in second place in the overall standings.

Gulveer Singh was India’s dominant driving force with golds in both the long-distance running events of 5000 m and 10000 m, setting a competition record in the 5k. Avinash Sable also claimed gold in the 3000 m steeplechase.

In the women’s competitions, a win in the 4x400 m relay complimented gold in the 100 m hurdle for Jyoti Yarraji, Pooja Singh in the high jump, and Nandini Agasara in the heptathlon. India also claimed gold in the 4x400 m mixed relay, which was the only mixed event of the competition.

India also found success with silver medals in the men’s 4x400 m relay, the women’s 4x100 m relay, the men’s javelin where Sachin Yadav hurled 85.16 m and finished behind only Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, and via Tejaswin Shankar in the men’s decathlon.