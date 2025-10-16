Search
Thu, Oct 16, 2025
2nd Aizawl International Half Marathon on February 14

ByHT Correspondent
Updated on: Oct 16, 2025 09:55 pm IST

The Aizawl International Half Marathon on February 14, 2026, will feature a ₹20 lakh prize pool and three races, targeting 5,000 participants.

Kolkata: With prize money set to double to 20 lakh, the second Aizawl International Half Marathon (AIHM) will be held on February 14, 2026, it was announced on Thursday. Like last year, the event in Aizawl will be spread over three races: the 21.1km half-marathon, a 10km run and one over 5km. Registrations open on November 1.

Lalnghinglova Hmar (C), Mizoram’s sports minister, at the press conference to launch the Aizawl International Half Marathon in New Delhi on Thursday. (Mizoram sports ministry)

“AIHM is an expression of Mizoram’s identity, our commitment to sports and youth development, and our to welcome the world to our hills,” said Lalnghinglova Hmar, the state’s minister for sports and tourism at a press conference to launch the second edition at Mizoram House, New Delhi.

Hmar also said the total prize purse will increase to at least 20 lakh. Last year, the winner of the half-marathon in the men and women’s categories got 1.25 lakh each with second and third-place finishers getting 1 lakh and 50,000 each. Tamsi Singh and Heman Singh won the women’s and men’s half-marathon runs in the first edition which ended at Aizawl’s Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on April 26.

Organised by the government of Mizoram, AIHM is targeting 5,000 participants, up by 3,500 from last year. Train connectivity to Aizawl will make it easier for participants to get to the Mizoram capital and hence the hope for a significantly bigger turnout. “Easier access from Delhi, Assam, Bengal, Eastern and Northeast India is expected to turn AIHM into a truly pan-Indian event,” the organisers have said. “Connecting India – Developing Mizoram – Empowering Sports” will be the theme of the event, it was announced.

“AIHM is not just about running. It’s about connecting people, building bridges, empowering youth and sports and showing what Mizoram can offer to India and the world. We are not just organising an international run, we are scripting a story of fitness, friendship, festivities and forward-looking regional pride,” said race curator Rahul Bali.

