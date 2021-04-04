35 rowers, including Olympics hopefuls, get second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

As many as 35 Indian rowers, including those preparing for Tokyo Olympics qualification, have been given their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, making them the first sports group in the country to get fully vaccinated.

Apart from the 35 rowers, some coaches and other support staff have also been given their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday at the Army Sports Institute in Pune.

"A total of 35 rowers and some coaches and support staff at ASI Pune received their second dose on Saturday," Rowing Federation of India President Rajlaxmi Singh Deo told PTI on Sunday.

The 35 include those who have been selected to compete in the World Rowing Asia Oceania Continental Qualification Regatta event to be held in Tokyo from May 5-7.

Deo said she was hopeful that Indian rowers will make the cut for the Tokyo Olympics to be held from July 23 to August 8.

"We are hoping for two boats to qualify for the Olympics, we are hoping to get the qualifications from this Tokyo event," she added.

In the 2016 Rio Olympics, only Dattu Baban Bhokanal, who won gold in the 2018 Asian Games, qualified in men's single sculls and he finished 13th.

Olympic-bound Indian archers, who are based at the ASI Pune, have also got their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and will get their second jab next week before leaving for the upcoming World Cup Stage I in Guatemala City, starting April 19.

As part of their vaccination drive, the ASI inoculated all the archers, which included the eight frontline Indians -- Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav and B Dhiraj (reserve) Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, Komolika Bari and Madhu Vedwan (reserve).

Everyone in the 16-member senior Indian contingent, including the coaches and support staff, have been administered the first dose of vaccine. P

