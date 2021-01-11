80% say Tokyo Olympics should be called off or won't happen
More than 80% of people in Japan who were surveyed in two polls in the last few days say the Tokyo Olympics should be cancelled or postponed, or say they believe the Olympics will not take place.
The polls were conducted by the Japanese news agency Kyodo and TBS — the Tokyo Broadcasting System.
The results are bad news for Tokyo organizers and the International Olympic Committee as they continue to say the postponed Olympics will open on July 23.
Tokyo is battling a surge of COVID-19 cases that prompted the national government last week to call a state of emergency. In declaring the emergency, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he was confident the Olympics would be held.
Japan has controlled the virus relatively well but the surge has heightened skepticism about the need for the Olympics and the danger of potentially bringing 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes into the country.
The Olympics could also attract tens of thousands of coaches, judges, officials, VIPs, sponsors, media and broadcasters. It is not clear if fans from abroad will be allowed, or if local fans will attend events.
Japan has attributed about 3,800 deaths to COVID-19 in a country of 126 million.
The TBS poll asked if the Olympics can be held. In the telephone survey with 1,261 responding, 81% replied “no” with only 13% answering “yes." The “no” responses increased 18 percentage points from a similar survey in December.
In Kyodo's poll, 80.1% of respondents in a telephone survey said the Olympics should be cancelled or rescheduled. The same question in December found 63% calling for cancellation or postponement.
Kyodo said the survey covered 715 randomly selected households with eligible voters. Neither poll listed a margin of error.
Japan is officially spending $15.4 billion to hold the Olympics, although several government audits show the number is about $25 billion. All but $6.7 billion is public money.
The Switzerland-based IOC earns 91% of its income from selling broadcast rights and sponsorships.
The American network NBC agreed in 2011 to a $4.38 billion contract with the IOC to broadcast four Olympics through the Tokyo. In 2014 it agreed to pay an added $7.75 billion for six more games — Winter and Summer — through 2032.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
80% say Tokyo Olympics should be called off or won't happen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PGA Championship leaving Trump National in '22 tournament
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manu Bhaker, Saurabh to compete in inaugural Asian Shooting Championship
- The event, according to Bhatia will be conducted in three disciplines---skeet, air rifle and pistol in both men and women’s section.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakshna, Panwar win air rifle events at National Shooting trials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
70-kg Panicker defeats famous bodybuilder Larry Wheels in arm-wrestling match
- Wheels faced a 70-kg Indian National Arm Wrestling Champion in Rahul Panicker. Even though Wheels had a considerable size advantage over Panicker, the Indian proved to be a tough nut to crack for the American.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aitken hopes to put South Korea back on Formula One map
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hazarika beat the odds to win 10m air rifle trials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hazarika beat the odds to win 10m air rifle trials
- Hazarika topped the 10m air rifle trials at Karni Singh Range on Saturday, with a high score of 253.2 in the final. It was more than the current world record of 252.8 by Chinese Yu Haonan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elavenil, Hriday win 10m air rifle T1 trials in women's and men's category
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Curry scores 38 as Warriors rally past Clippers, 115-105
- The Warriors trailed by 21 late in the third quarter but Curry scored 19 in that period and pulled Golden State within six entering the fourth.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lebron James on D.C. violence: 'We live in two Americas'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IOC member raises question mark over Tokyo Olympics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BWF bans three Indonesian players for life over betting, fixing offences
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior IOC member says he’s not sure Tokyo Games will happen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanjeev Rajput stamps class in National Shooting trials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox