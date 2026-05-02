A path beyond sport: Balancing act or safety net?

Mumbai: For most sports professionals in India, making it to the Olympics can be defining. For Tejaswin Shankar and Maana Patel, not making it to the 2024 Games became a defining moment that changed their outlook toward their careers and lives. Tejaswin Shankar poses with his silver medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. (PTI)

Tejaswin, the country’s top decathlete and high jumper, felt an unmistakable void as a full-time athlete.

“There’s been only one phase where I’ve left everything and focussed just on sports. That was 2024, and I didn’t make the Olympics that year,” he said. “So, I have every reason to believe that it doesn’t work for me.”

And so, late last year, the Commonwealth and Asian Games medallist decided to head to the University of Kansas. Today, Tejaswin is scaling new personal bests in decathlon, studying for a Master’s in exercise science and teaching as a graduate assistant.

Maana, the country’s lone female swimmer at the Olympics of 2021, asked herself some frank questions after not qualifying for the Olympics of 2024.

“What am I doing next? What will my life be after sports?” she said. “I am 24, and yes, I love swimming. But I also want to give myself an opportunity to develop in a different domain.”

And so, after the final qualifying event in Rome, the backstroke specialist returned to her hotel room and filled out applications to head to the University of Bath. Today, Maana works in the developmental department at World Aquatics, her sport’s global body, after completing an MSc in Sport Management as a student-athlete at Bath.

In both these distinct cases, the overriding factor is the athlete having another avenue to pursue — academics.

Tejaswin and Maana are rare elite Indian sportspersons who have explored paths outside their sport, be it academics or other fields of interest. This is uncommon in the country’s sporting ecosystem, where budding athletes, even at a young age, are encouraged to maintain a single-minded focus on their primary role.

And while a large section of them progress to the elite level with that steadfast approach, some exceptions aren’t averse to branching out to see what else is out there for them. For some, it might merely be an experiment. For some, it might act as a positive distraction from thinking about their sport 24x7, and help provide answers to the “what next” question after life as an athlete.

The Paris Olympics also brought a paradigm shift for Arjun Babuta, the 10m air rifle shooter who finished fourth in it. He carried the nearly-man tag for a long time, which compelled him to look at himself beyond the lens of shooting. The 27-year-old then chose to take up online photography lessons, and went back to practising the tabla that he had given up to keep the rifle at the centrestage.

“People for whom it works, who think shooting all the time, well and good,” Babuta had told HT. “I believe there has to be personal growth as well, and life must have balance. I find peace in trying all these things.”

Also finding peace in developing a different skillset was Manu Bhaker. The double Olympic medallist had taken up online violin tutorials months before the 2024 Games. Not being confined to her shooting shell was a key learning she highlighted from her Tokyo low to Paris high.

Tejaswin, who had completed his first Master’s degree at Kansas, too learnt from his fairly subdued 2024 and 2025 seasons that he was not “thriving” as a full-time athlete in India. Going back to his old environment and picking up “something outside of sport” felt the only right way forward.

“I realised I’m not somebody who does very well when I’m doing sports all the time,” Tejaswin said. “I’ve always had some activity outside of it, which has helped me give my best in the 3-4-5 hours of training. Back home, I was only doing sports, and the mind was only thinking that. So, I was overthinking a bit. This acts as a great distraction.”

For Maana, that distraction was academics. Always bright in it, she was at her happiest, and the fastest as a national record backstroker, when she was both swimming and studying.

“At the peak of my swimming career, between 13 and 17, I was juggling both aggressively. As busy as it was, I had opportunity to switch off. That kept me fresh,” Maana said.

When she moved to Mumbai and immersed herself completely in the pool, detached from her college in Ahmedabad, she felt “very abnormal”.

“This system, of managing both class and sport, is common outside India. We don’t have that culture or system yet in India,” she said.

It’s a system some young Indian tennis players are exposed to now. Like Dhakshineswar Suresh and Aryah Shah at Wake Forest University in the US, and Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain.

One of the many things Nadal discussed with the Indian teen in her early days at the academy was how her “schoolwork” was progressing.

Maana dabbled as a student-athlete at Bath as part of their swim team. The 26-year-old has transitioned into a new career, working at the swimming body’s headquarters in Switzerland after serving as a liaison officer with the Olympic Broadcasting Services at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in February.

Planning her steps into a second career while being an active athlete helped.

“There’s no harm in that. In fact, it’s smart,” she said. “That’s the right time, and not when you’ve wrapped everything up and are standing there wondering where to go next.”