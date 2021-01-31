IND USA
Generic archery image. (Getty Images)
AAI announces archery World Cup probables

The 24 archers were picked after a trial held in Delhi.
PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:48 PM IST

The Archery Association of India on Sunday shortlisted a core group of 24 compound men's and women's archers, who will take part in the selection trials of the first three stages of the World Cup. The 24 archers were picked after a trial held in Delhi.

"70 compound archers including 32 men and 38 women who scored 695 in men and 680 in women were eligible for the trials," AAI said in a statement.

The AAI has earlier picked eight men's and eight women's archers in the recurve section for Tokyo Olympics preparation. They will be pruned to three members each in the final selection trials to be held in Army Sports Institute Pune from March 5-9.

Recurve Men: Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav, Kapil, Jayanta Talukdar, B Dhiraj, Yashdeep Bhoge and Sukhmani Babrekaer.

Recurve Women: Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, L Bombayla Devi, Komalika Bari, Madhu Vedwan, Sangeeta, Ridhi, Baria and Tisha Sancheti.

Compound Men: Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini, Praveen Kumar, Sangampreet Bisla, M R Bhardwaj, Rishabh Yadav, Mayank Rawat, Sukhbeer Singh, Rahul, Arjun Kumar and C Srither.

Compound Women: V Jyothi Surekha, Raginee Marko, Rekha Landkar, Muskan Kirar, Priya Gurjar, Swati Dudhwal, Trisha Deb, Saachi Dhalla, Anuradha Ahurwar, Akshita, Arishya Chaudhary and Pragati.

