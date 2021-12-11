Home / Sports / Others / Abu Dhabi GP: Nervous Norris wary of getting involved in championship fight
others

Abu Dhabi GP: Nervous Norris wary of getting involved in championship fight

Lando Norris will line up on the second row, right behind the feuding pair who, tied on points, are heading into their very own winner-takes-all showdown.
Abu Dhabi GP: Nervous Norris wary of getting involved in championship fight
Abu Dhabi GP: Nervous Norris wary of getting involved in championship fight
Published on Dec 11, 2021 10:24 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

McLaren's Lando Norris found himself facing a dilemma after seizing a "nervous" third place behind Formula One title-rivals Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in qualifying for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The 22-year-old will line up on the second row, right behind the feuding pair who, tied on points, are heading into their very own winner-takes-all showdown.

A good start could put Britain's Norris right in the mix and upset the calculations of what Verstappen and Hamilton will be hoping is a straight, two-way fight.

"I’m a bit nervous," Norris said after the session.

"I kind of want to just stay where I am and just watch everything unfold over the first few laps or even the whole race.

"But I obviously don’t want to really get involved too much because it can cause a lot of controversy."

Verstappen leads Hamilton 9-8 in race wins this season, which puts him ahead of the Briton on the count back.

The pair have collided three times this season, raising concerns the title battle could be decided by a crash, with Verstappen becoming champion if both fail to score.

Norris, who was on course to score a maiden Formula One win in Russia until a mistaken tyre gamble in changing weather dropped him to seventh, could be in a position to capitalise if there are any fireworks between the championship-fighting pair.

"I don’t know whether to go for the move, not go for the move, you tell me," he asked former-racer-turned-TV-pundit David Coulthard in the post-qualifying interviews.

"But I’ll do my best and if I have a chance I’ll go for it."

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lando norris formula one mclaren + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 11, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out