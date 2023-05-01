Aditi Ashok tied second on LPGA after playoff miss

Aditi Ashok came one step from winning a maiden title on the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) in the US after finishing tied second in the JM Eagle LA Championship at Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles on Sunday. Aditi Ashok came one step from winning a maiden titl

The 25-year-old, who almost won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics before finishing fourth, had a great tournament. She was the 36-hole leader and carded 4-under 67 in the final round, which saw a three-way tie for the lead with Lin Xiyu of China and Hannah Green of Australia at 9-under 275 for the tournament.

Aditi’s title hopes were dashed on the first playoff hole on the par-3 18th after a 15-foot putt lipped out. Green and Lin birdied and the Australin won on the second extra hole with a tap-in after Lin missed her par putt. It was the third LPGA title for Green, who won the 2019 Women’s PGA.

“Overall it was a good week,” said Aditi, who is on the LPGA for the seventh season. “I’ve never played in this position on the LPGA, to be near the lead on the first day and stay there the whole tournament. I’m happy with the way I played.”

Aditi carded a bogey-free 5-under first round followed by a 1-under 70 to lead and make her first cut on the tour in 2023. Power, accuracy and putting was all there in that second round – she hit over 250 yards off the tee, didn’t miss a fairway and needed only 27 putts. Her Sunday round featured five birdies, and but for the lone bogey on 17th, she could well have won.

It has been a great year so far for Aditi, who won her first Ladies European Tour (LET) event for five years at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open in February. With three other top-10 finishes, Aditi leads LET's Race to Costa Del Sol.

She has spoken of her off-season work paying off, especially the improvement off the tee. “Just working on swing speed in the off-season, gained a lot of yardage, so that’s definitely helped,” she said.

“And just working on being more consistent through the game. I changed my irons back to what I was using a couple years ago and I’m more comfortable with that, so that’s helped this week.”