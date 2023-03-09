AEW Rampage, 10 March 2023: Match card and Spoilers

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has revealed the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will involve the participation of superstars like Sammy Guevara, Riho, and Konosuke Takeshita in action.

Here is the lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT

-Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti

This will be a follow up match after the interaction between both wrestlers previous week's Face of the Revolution ladder match.

-Nyla Rose vs. Riho

Both stars have been former AEW Women's World Champions. Fans are therefore looking forward to this big match.

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Preston Vance

Takeshita has won four consecutive singles matches in AEW and ROH, including a win over Josh Woods on the debut ROH TV episode previous week.

-The Acclaimed in tag team action

The Acclaimed are set to lock horns with unnamed opponents in the Rampage on Friday.

As all four matches will be pre-taped shows which were recorded with AEW Dynamite on Wednesday in Sacramento, CA.

Here are the spoilers.

-The Acclaimed defeated Starboy Charlie and Jack Cartwheel in the opener. After the match, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker arrived to tease the upcoming match with The Acclaimed

-Riho surpassed Nyla Rose. After the match, Riho was laid out by Rose and Marina Shafir, but Saraya, Toni Storm and Ruby Soho made the save.

-ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe appeared in a promo and announced that new tag team champions will be crowned at ROH Supercard of Honor on March 31. There will be a “Reach for the Sky” Ladder Match to decide the new champions.The Lucha Brothers are the first team confirmed for the match.

- Konosuke Takeshita overpowered Preston Vance.