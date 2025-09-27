GLENDALE, Ariz. — After a strange first four games, the Arizona Cardinals feel like they're entering a pivotal nine-day stretch. After 2 straight last-second losses, Cardinals take a breath and try to make adjustments

The Cardinals won their first two games of the season, but have now lost two in a row, including Thursday night's 23-20 setback to the Seattle Seahawks. The Cardinals played poorly for much of the first three quarters and fell into a 20-6 hole before rallying with 14 straight points to tie the game with 33 seconds left.

Seattle then put together a game-winning drive in the final seconds, capped by Jason Myers' 52-yard field goal.

The roller-coaster ride was a microcosm of the way the Cardinals have played this season: Sometimes they've looked terrible, sometimes they've looked unstoppable, and that inconsistency is what's holding them back from being among the NFL's better teams.

Arizona has a little extra time to make adjustments before hosting winless Tennessee on Sunday, Oct. 5.

It's time to get to work.

“We self-scout every week, but I do think we get a little break this weekend, a mini-bye if you want to call it that,” coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday. “I want some guys to get a little mental break — coaches and players — but then the coaches will be working this weekend.

“There's some problems happening. Let's solve some problems. That's our job.”

Kyler Murray completed 27 of 41 passes for 200 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions against Seattle. Both TD passes came in the fourth quarter.

“I’m optimistic,” Murray said. “I know what we have in that locker room and I know the guys that we got in the locker room and what type of players we have, coaches, everybody. I know people think the world’s ending, but it’s not.

“We have to go back to work and be better.”

The defensive line combo of Josh Sweat and Calais Campbell continues to make an impact. Both players had a sack on Thursday night and the front seven consistently put pressure on Seattle's Sam Darnold.

Arizona's offense isn't working on a consistent basis. The Cardinals had just 253 total yards against the Seahawks and a big chunk of that came in the final eight minutes.

“Offensively, some of the play types just haven't been as good for us through four weeks,” Gannon said. “Are we coaching those right? Do we need different people in those spots? Or do we bag it?”

Emari Demercado. The running back is now No. 2 on the depth chart after James Conner's season-ending foot injury. He gave the Cardinals a boost during the fourth quarter on Thursday, catching a 7-yard pass for a touchdown that tied the game in the final minute.

Marvin Harrison Jr. It's hard to know what to think about the No. 4 overall pick of the 2024 draft. The receiver had a horrible start on Thursday — bobbling a ball that led to an interception — but recovered with an outstanding 16-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals really need him to turn into a star, but the inconsistency is glaring.

Said Murray: “I need him and he needs me. This is a team sport, four-quarter game. And I understand he’s not coming out of the game. I don’t want him to come out of the game, so we have to get this going. That’s really just what it is.”

DL Darius Robinson and WR Simi Fehoko left Thursday's game with injuries. The Cardinals also hope CB Will Johnson and WR Zay Jones can use the longer break to get healthy. Rookie DL Walter Nolen III is eligible to come off injured result starting this week, but it's unclear if that will happen.

The Cardinals have lost back-to-back games on the final play of regulation for the first time since the team moved to Arizona in 1988, according to Sportradar.

The Cardinals have a few extra days to regroup before hosting the Titans next weekend.

