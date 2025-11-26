Search
Wed, Nov 26, 2025
Ahmedabad confirmed as host city for 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games

HT Sports Desk
Updated on: Nov 26, 2025 06:50 pm IST
Residential project board featuring an upcoming sports event on the eve of the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow for formal approval of host city, in Ahmedabad(AP)

The 2030 Commonwealth Games will mark 100 years since the inaugural event in Hamilton, Canada.

India will host the Commonwealth Games for the first time since 2010, with Ahmedabad officially named the host city for the 2030 Centenary edition following approval at the 2025 Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow. The 2030 Games will mark 100 years since the inaugural event in Hamilton, Canada.

Ahmedabad had been recommended in October after an evaluation of the candidate cities. Abuja, Nigeria, was the other bidder. However, it was the Indian city that the 74-member General Assembly approved, sealing India’s bid and paving the way for the multi-sport event to return to the country after two decades. The process following the recommendation was overseen by Commonwealth Sport’s Evaluation Committee.

"India brings scale, youth, ambition, rich culture, enormous sporting passion and relevance...We start our next century for the Commonwealth Games in good health," said Dr Donald Rukare, President of Commonwealth Sport.

More to follow...

    HT Sports Desk

Follow Us On