Anirban Lahiri 2nd in LIV Golf Bedminster event for huge payday

It was in March 2022 that Anirban Lahiri created Indian golfing history as he capped an astonishing run through the then-most lucrative tournament in the world, finishing second in the Players Championship. Anirban Lahiri(Reuters)

Lahiri’s sensational effort in the PGA Tour’s flagship event — Australia’s Cameron Smith won by one shot in a thrilling finish — landed him the biggest paycheck for an Indian athlete -- $2.18 million.

On Sunday, the 36-year-old went even better after he finished second in the rival LIV Golf tour’s Bedminster event in New Jersey, an effort that made Lahiri richer by $2.5 million -- $2.25mn for his individual effort plus another $250,000 as share from his four-player team’s second-place finish.

It was the second time that Lahiri had a runner-up finish on the LIV Golf tour in the 2023 season – his second place in the Adelaide event in April was worth over $2.12 million. Tournaments on the official tours like PGA are played over four days and 72 holes with the cut applied at the halfway mark. Only those making it to the weekend’s final two rounds are eligible for prizemoney. The LIV events feature a smaller, select field and are played over 54 holes with no cut.

Lahiri’s great run in the Players Championship, dubbed the “Fifth Major” for its prestige and rich purse, raised hopes of Indian Major in the not-too-distant future, though he took an important decision to switch to the rebel LIV series, whose players were barred from competing on the PGA Tour, the world’s richest golf series.

The LIV series — it is now in talks with the PGA Tour on a merger — though has not stopped Lahiri from showcasing his golf talent. Sunday’s achievement was Lahiri’s third second-place finish on LIV, his first having come on its debut 2022 season in Boston.

Lahiri shook off a 3-over 74 first round with a 7-under 64 followed by a 1-under 70 to finish 5-under for the tournament. Cameron Smith shot 12-under to win by seven shots.

So far, Lahiri’s aggregate earnings from LIV Golf – it still has three events left – is over $12.28mn. His total prizemoney from many PGA seasons is a relatively modest $9.58 million.

The season’s second top-10 finish has left him 15th in the LIV Golf standings for the season.

Lahiri’s switch to LIV Golf wasn’t entirely endorsed as it was seen as players chasing the big money splurged by the Saudi-promoted series.

In an interview with Hindustan Times in Kolkata last December, Lahiri defended his career switch, and shifting his family from Florida to Dubai.

“A lot has already happened,” he said, referring to the months of tumult after LIV Golf was launched. “The media in the west made a mockery out of players talking about work-life balance. But I would like all of them to take a look at our lives in the last three months. We have already moved to Dubai, and here in India. I’m flying to Dubai on Monday, and then back to Pune to be with my wife and in-laws the following Monday. Would I be able to do it if I was in the US? No. Is that a better work-life balance? Personally, yes!”

It has not been all about Lahiri for Indian golf this season. Shubhankar Sharma, India’s next highest-ranked player, had his moment last month after finishing T8 in the Open Championship in tough conditions. Aditi Ashok has been making the right noises as well and all these results are helping sustain the interest in Indian golf.

