Anthony Edwards tops 40 points again as Wolves top Rockets

Reuters |
Feb 07, 2025 09:28 AM IST

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIN-HOU/RECAP

Anthony Edwards scored 41 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished six assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied for a 127-114 win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night in Minneapolis.

HT Image
HT Image

Edwards was coming off a 49-point night on Wednesday, and Minnesota, has won back-to-back contests. Rookie Jaylen Clark scored a career-high 17 points off the bench, and Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert each finished with a double-double.

Jalen Green scored 28 points to lead the Rockets, who lost their season-worst fifth straight game. Alperen Sengun collected 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assiss, and Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore also tallied 16 points apiece.

The Timberwolves outscored the Rockets 35-16 in the fourth quarter to seize the victory.

Minnesota trailed 98-92 at the end of the third quarter. Whitmore came off the bench to score 11 points in the period, including a three-point play to increase the Rockets' lead to six points with 0.1 seconds to go.

The Timberwolves opened the fourth quarter with six straight points to pull even at 98-all with 8:56 remaining. Gobert had back-to-back dunks and Jaden McDaniels made a basket to erase the deficit for Minnesota.

Later, Sengun's driving dunk put Houston on top 106-105 with 6:16 left, but the Timberwolves closed the game on a 22-8 run. They scored eight points in a row on a basket by McDaniels, a three-point play by Edwards and a 3-pointer by Edwards to grab a 113-106 advantage with 3:47 to go.

Mike Conley and Reid added layups in the final two minutes to put the Timberwolves on top 125-112 with 1:12 remaining.

Houston led 71-66 at the half.

Neither team led by more than six points in the first half, which included 11 ties and 14 lead changes. Sengun hit a 3-pointer and Green made two free throws in the final 30 seconds.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
