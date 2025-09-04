Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
Arizona takes on FCS Weber State

AP
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 05:20 am IST

Weber State at Arizona , Sept. 6 at 10 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Arizona Offense

Overall: 344.0 yards per game

Passing: 161.0 yards per game

Rushing: 183.0 yards per game

Scoring: 40.0 points per game

Arizona Defense

Overall: 290.0 yards per game

Passing: 223.0 yards per game

Rushing: 67.0 yards per game

Scoring: 6.0 points per game

Weber State Offense

Overall: 148.0 yards per game

Passing: 84.0 yards per game

Rushing: 64.0 yards per game

Scoring: 10.0 points per game

Weber State Defense

Overall: 458.0 yards per game

Passing: 145.0 yards per game

Rushing: 313.0 yards per game

Scoring: 45.0 points per game

Arizona ranks 2nd in the FBS with a 5 turnover margin.

Arizona is 122nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 24:16.

Team leaders

Arizona

Passing: Noah Fifita, 161 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 56.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Quincy Craig, 125 yards on 7 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Brandon Phelps, 50 yards on 2 catches, 0 TDs

Weber State

Passing: Jackson Gilkey, 84 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs, 41.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Zach Hrbacek, 39 yards on 12 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Marcus Chretien, 22 yards on 2 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Arizona won 40-6 over Hawaii on Saturday, Aug. 30. Fifita passed for 161 yards on 13-of-23 attempts with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for -14 yards and one rushing touchdown. Craig had 125 rushing yards on seven carries and one touchdown. Phelps had two receptions for 50 yards.

Weber State fell to James Madison 45-10 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Gilkey passed for 84 yards on 10-of-24 attempts with one touchdown and three interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 21 yards. Hrbacek carried the ball 12 times for 39 yards. Chretien put up 22 yards on two catches.

Next game

Arizona hosts Kansas State on Sept. 12. Weber State plays at McNeese on Sept. 13.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

