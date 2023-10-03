News / Sports / Others / Arshad Nadeem injury rules out India-Pakistan javelin duel at Asian Games

Arshad Nadeem injury rules out India-Pakistan javelin duel at Asian Games

ByShantanu Srivastava, Hangzhou
Oct 03, 2023 05:52 PM IST

Arshad complained of pain in his right knee after his first training session in Hangzhou.

Pakistan's ace javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has withdrawn from the ongoing Asian Games. Nadeem, the only South Asian to breach the 90m barrier -- a feat he achieved at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (90.18m) that Chopra missed -- has been ruled out due to persistent pain in his right knee.

Gold medallist India's Neeraj Chopra celebrates after the final with silver medallist Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem(REUTERS)
Gold medallist India's Neeraj Chopra celebrates after the final with silver medallist Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem(REUTERS)

A statement released by Pakistan’s Chef de Mission, released by POA, said that Arshad complained of pain in his right knee after his first training session in Hangzhou, The athlete was then taken for a MRI scan following which the decision to skip the Asiad was taken.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“After arrival at Hangzhou at the first training session on 27th September 2023, Mr Arshad Nadeem revealed and complained to Dr Asad Abbas who was accompanying him that he has been grappling with persistent pain for several months, a concern that has become particularly pressing in the aftermath of the World Athletics Championship,” the statement highlighted.

“On 2nd October, he again complained of pain in the right knee and expressed a desire to undergo an evaluation to determine the impact on his ability to participate in the javelin throw event. The Chief Medical Officer of the Pakistan Contingent recommended a comprehensive check-up.

“Arshad Nadeem underwent a thorough medical examination, including a non-invasive test ie MRI at a local hospital in Hangzhou. The MRI revealed a chronic injury which he has been carrying.”

Nadeem's withdrawal means the much-anticipated rerun of the 2018 Asian Games where Chopra won the gold and Nadeem took bronze, will not take place. Nadeem's only competition this season was the World Championships in Budapest in August where he won a silver medal with a throw of 87.82m.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news and Live score along with Asian Games 2023 Live and India vs Australia Live Score related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shantanu Srivastava

    Shantanu Srivastava is an experienced sports journalist who has worked across print and digital media. He covers cricket and Olympic sports.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out