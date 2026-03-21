Arunachal submits proposal to host 4th NE Games 2026

Itanagar, The Arunachal Olympic Association has submitted a proposal to the Indian Olympic Association to host the 4th North East Games 2026 in the frontier state.

In a communication to IOA President P T Usha, AOA Secretary General Bamang Tago said the proposal aligns with the resolution adopted during the IOA Annual General Meeting at Ahmedabad on January 9 this year, which emphasised the promotion of regional and youth games across the country.

The AOA has submitted a Detailed Project Report , outlining plans to host the prestigious multi-sport event in Itanagar, with tentative dates scheduled from October 10 to 17, 2026.

The final schedule will be determined in consultation with stakeholders, including the IOA, the North East Sports Association , participating State Olympic Associations, and the government of Arunachal Pradesh, Tago said.

The NE Games have steadily evolved into one of the most significant sporting events in the region, bringing together athletes from all eight North East states - Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim. The event serves as a crucial platform for nurturing emerging talent, enhancing competitive exposure, and strengthening regional cooperation through sports.

According to the DPR, the 2026 edition is expected to feature 12 priority sports disciplines and attract participation of over 4,000 athletes, coaches, team officials, technical staff, and volunteers, along with dignitaries from sports bodies and government institutions.

Highlighting the scale and logistical complexity of the Games, the AOA emphasised that adequate financial backing is essential to ensure world-class standards. The estimated budget submitted will cover infrastructure development, athlete accommodation, competition management, transportation, medical services, and other critical arrangements.

The AOA noted that previous editions of the North East Games, held since 2018, were largely organised with limited financial resources and support from host state governments. Despite these constraints, the events were successfully conducted, demonstrating both the commitment of stakeholders and the growing importance of the Games in the regional sports ecosystem.

It underscored that hosting the Games in Arunachal Pradesh would significantly boost grassroots sports development, encourage youth participation, and provide a pathway for talented athletes to compete at national and international levels.

"The support of the Indian Olympic Association will not only ensure successful organisation of the Games but also strengthen the overall sports ecosystem in the North Eastern region," it said.

Reiterating its commitment to advancing the Olympic movement in the region, the Arunachal Olympic Association expressed optimism that timely support from the IOA would enable the state to host the 4th North East Games in a befitting and impactful manner.

The event, AOA said, is expected to further position Arunachal Pradesh as an emerging hub for sports in the Northeast, while inspiring a new generation of athletes across the region.

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