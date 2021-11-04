Arundhati seeks trial against Olympic bronze medallist Borgohain ahead of world championships

Promising boxer Arundhati Choudhary, the national title holder in 70kg, has sought a trial against Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain ahead of the Women’s World Championships in Turkey next month.

Borgohain, who skipped the Senior National Championships last month, has been given a direct entry into the World Championships by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on account of her bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics (69kg). She is the only boxer to get an exemption from the BFI. In all other 11 weight divisions, the national title holders will represent India. Choudhary won gold at the Elite Women National Championships last month.

Choudhary, the reigning world youth champion, wrote to BFI president Ajay Singh on Thursday, asking for a trial. She said she deserves a trial as Borgohain has been out of practice since the Tokyo Olympics.

“I want to put my candidature in my weight category to represent India,” wrote Choudhary. “As you are aware that Lovlina has been out of practice since the Tokyo Olympics and if I am given an opportunity for a trial, I have a real chance of winning a medal for India,” she said.

She said that six-time world champion MC Mary Kom also appeared for a trial before the Tokyo Olympics qualifiers. Nikhat Zareen had sought a trial from BFI in the 51kg weight division.

“Mary Kom has given trials even though she is a great boxer and has maximum medals from Olympic and world championships. The very basic of sport is the concept of fairplay and the need to keep proving oneself each and every time. Even Olympic gold medallists have to fight again to qualify to represent the country,” she said.

“I look for no favour, just fair play. And whether Lovlina Borgohain or I or any other boxer qualifies after the trial, we can at least sleep at night (knowing) that every one of the candidate got the best possible opportunity to make India proud at the world boxing championships,” said Choudhray, who hails from Rajasthan.

When contacted, Choudhary said she is quite confident of beating Borgohain if a trial is held. Choudhary has been her sparring partner in the national camp and also went to Italy with the team before Tokyo Olympics.

“I had beaten Lovlina didi in the camp held before the Tokyo Olympics. By the time BFI’s announcement came that Lovlina would get a dirent entry, I had appeared for the state championships. All other gold medalists of senior national championship in both men and women have been selected for the world championships. I even spoke to the BFI President in this regard. I am only asking for a trial. I am confident against her if a trial is held,” she said.

“World Championships take place once every two years and this is very important for me. If I do not participate here I will lose two crucial years of my career. I am in good form. I won gold at the World Youth Championships in Poland this year,” she said.

