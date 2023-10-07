Asian Games 2023 Day 14 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule for October 7 in Asiad Hangzhou

The Indian contingent, who currently sit fourth on the Asian Games medal tally, will hope for another positive outing on Day 14 in Hangzhou, China. While India have already bagged 95 medals, on Saturday they have a chance to win gold in at least four events. The Indian men and women's kabaddi teams will be in action in their respective gold medal matches. While women have an easier task given their opponents is Chinese Taipei, men's meet reigning champions Iran. Asian Games 2023 Day 14 India Full Schedule(AFP)

The men's cricket team will look to achieve, what the women's did earlier, and finish the campaign with a gold medal. The Indian unit led by Ruturaj Gaikwad meets Afghanistan, who will be beaming with confidence especially after stunning Pakistan in the semi-final. Meanwhile the star pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who are already assured of a silver medal, will hope to change the colour to gold.

Here is India’s entire schedule for Asian Games 2023 on Saturday (October 7):

ARCHERY:

6:10 am: Aditi Swami vs Ratih Zilizati Fadhly (Indonesia) in compound women's bronze medal match. Medal rounds to follow.

6:30 am: Jyothi Surekha Vennam vs So Chaewon (South Korea) in compound women's gold medal match. Medal rounds to follow.

7:10 am: Abhishek Verma vs Ojas Deotale in compound men's gold medal match. Medal rounds to follow.

SPORTS CLIMBING:

6:30 am: Shivani Charak and Saniya Shaikh in women's boulder and lead semifinal - boulder and lead. Medal round to follow.

JU-JITSU:

6:30 am onwards: Uma Reddy vs Sooknatee Suntra (Thailand) in men's 85kg round of 32 match. Medal to follow.

Kiran Kumari vs Khongorzul Bayarmaa (Mongolia) in women's 63kg round of 16 match. Medal to follow.

Amarjeet Singh vs Altangerel Bayarkhuu (Mongolia) in men's 85kg round of 32 match. Medal rounds to follow.

CANOE SLALOM:

6:55 am: Shubham Kewat and Hitesh Kewat in men's kayak semifinal.

KABADDI:

7 am: India vs Chinese Taipei in the women's final.

12:30: India vs Iran in men's final.

WRESTLING:

7:30 am onwards: Yash vs Chheang Chhoeun (Cambodia) in men's freestyle round of 16 match. Medal rounds to follow.

Deepak Punia vs Magomed Sharipov (Bahrain) in men's 86kg freestyle qualification round. Medal rounds to follow.

Vicky vs Alisher Yergali (Kazakhstan) in men's 97kg freestyle round of 16 match. Medal rounds to follow.

Sumit vs Aiaal Lazarev (Kyrgyz Republic) in men's 125kg freestyle round of 16 match. Medal rounds to follow.

CRICKET:

11:30 am: India vs Afghanistan in the men's final

CHESS:

12:30 pm: Men's and women's team round 9.

HOCKEY:

1:30 pm: India vs Japan in women's bronze medal match.

BADMINTON:

Around 1:30 pm: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho (South Korea) in men's doubles gold medal match.

VOLLEYBALL:

8:00 am: India vs Hong Kong in women's classification 9th-10th

SOFT TENNIS:

7:30am : Raga Sri Manogarbabu Kulandaivelu in women's singles quarterfinal, Ankit Patel in men's singles second stage.

