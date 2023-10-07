Asian Games 2023: Full list of India's medallists after record-breaking outing in Hangzhou

India reached a historic milestone at the Asian Games 2023, securing an unprecedented tally of over 100 medals, marking the first time in the nation's history that such an achievement has been realised. This momentous feat was accomplished following the triumph of the Indian women's kabaddi team, who clinched the gold medal in the women's event on October 7th. The Indian contingent participating in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou achieved remarkable success, amassing a total of 28 gold, 38 silver, and 41 bronze medals during the course of the event. This remarkable medal haul represents India's most successful performance in a single edition of the quadrennial spectacle; the country ended at 4th spot in the medal tally in 2023, behind China, Japan, and Republic of Korea. India won a total of 107 medals at the Asian Games(PTI/AP)

In shooting, India surpassed its previous best of 14 medals achieved at Doha 2006 by securing 22 in China. Notably, 12 of these medals were earned in team events. The men's and women's cricket and kabaddi teams demonstrated their prowess, achieving double gold medals in their respective categories.

India's dominance in compound archery was undeniable as the nation secured all five gold medals on offer, with Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale achieving a rare treble. This success bodes well for compound archery's pursuit of a permanent place in the Olympic program leading up to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

In the realm of badminton, the pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, ranked third globally, secured India's maiden gold medal with a convincing victory in the men's doubles final. The Indian badminton squad's overall performance also earned them three medals, marking their second-best showing at the Games.

Several of these medal-winning performances have not only brought glory to India but have also secured athletes berths for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The Indian men's hockey team secured a golden finish, while boxers Nikhat Zareen, Parveen, Preeti, and Lovlina earned bronze medals, thereby guaranteeing their participation in the marquee event in the French capital, which is just under 300 days away.

Take a look at the full list of India's medallists:

Archery

Compound Men's Individual: Gold - Ojas Deotale, Silver - Abhishek Verma

Compound Women's Individual: Gold - Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Bronze - Aditi Swami

Compound Men's Team: Gold

Compound Women's Team: Gold

Compound Mixed Team: Gold

Recurve Men's Team: Silver

Recurve Women's Team: Bronze

Athletics

Men's 3000m Steeplechase: Gold - Avinash Sable

Men's 4 x 400m Relay: Gold

Men's Javelin Throw: Gold - Neeraj Chopra

Men's Shot Put: Gold - Tajinderpal Singh Toor

Women's 5000m: Gold - Parul Chaudhary

Women's Javelin Throw: Gold - Annu Rani

Men's 10000m: Silver - Kartik Kumar

Men's 1500m: Silver - Ajay Kumar

Men's 5000m: Silver - Avinash Sable

Men's 800m: Silver - Mohammed Afsal

Men's Decathlon: Silver - Tejaswin Shankar

Men's Javelin Throw: Silver - Kishore Jena

Men's Long Jump: Silver - Sreeshankar

Women's 100m Hurdles: Silver - Jyothi Yarraji

Women's 1500m: Silver - Harmilan Bains

Women's 3000m Steeplechase: Silver - Parul Chaudhary

Women's 4x400m relay: Silver

Women's 800m: Silver - Harmilan Bains

Women's Long Jump: Silver - Ancy Sojan

4x400m Mixed relay: Silver

Men's 10000m: Bronze - Gulveer Singh

Men's 1500m: Bronze - Jinson Johnson

Men's Triple Jump: Bronze - Praveen Chithravel

Women's 3000m Steeplechase: Bronze - Priti Lamba

Women's 400m Hurdles: Bronze - Vithya Ramraj

Women's Discus Throw: Bronze - Seema Punia

Women's Heptathlon: Bronze - Nandini Agasara

Women's Shot Put: Bronze - Kiran Baliyan

35km Race Walk Mixed Team: Bronze

Badminton

Men's Doubles: Gold - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

Men's team: Silver

Men's Singles: Bronze - Prannoy

Boxing

Women's 75kg: Bronze - Lovlina

Men's +92kg: Bronze - Narender

Women's 45-50kg: Bronze - Nikhat Zareen

Women's 50-54kg: Bronze - Preeti

Women's 54-57kg: Bronze - Parveen

Bridge

Men's Team: Silver

Canoe Sprint

Men's Canoe Double 1000m: Bronze

Chess

Men's Team: Silver

Women's Team: Silver

Cricket

Men's Team: Gold

Women's Team: Gold

Equestrian

Dressage Team: Gold

Dressage: Bronze - Anush Agarwalla

Golf

Women's individual: Silver - Aditi Ashok

Hockey

Men's Team: Gold

Women's Team: Bronze

Kabaddi

Men's Team: Gold

Women's Team: Gold

Roller Skating

Women's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race: Bronze

Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race: Bronze

Rowing

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls: Silver

Men's Eight: Silver

Men's Four: Bronze

Men's Pair: Bronze

Men's Quadruple Sculls: Bronze

Sailing

Girl’s Dinghy ILCA 4: Silver - Neha Thakur

Men's Dinghy ILCA 7: Bronze - Vishnu Saravanan

Men’s Windsurfer RS - X: Bronze - Eabad Ali

Sepaktakraw

Women's Regu: Bronze

Shooting

10m Air Pistol Team Men: Gold

10m Air Rifle Team Men: Gold

50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men: Gold

Trap Team Men: Gold

10m Air Pistol Women: Gold - Palak

25m Pistol Team Women: Gold

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women: Gold - Sift Kaur Samra

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men: Silver - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

Skeet Men: Silver - Anant Jeet Singh

10m Air Pistol Team Women: Silver

10m Air Pistol Women: Silver - Esha Singh

10m Air Rifle Team Women: Silver

25m Pistol Women: Silver - Esha Singh

50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women: Silver

Trap Team Women: Silver

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team: Silver

10m Air Rifle Men: Bronze - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men: Bronze

Skeet Men's Team: Bronze

Trap Men: Bronze - Chenai KD

10m Air Rifle Women: Bronze - Ramita

50m Rifle 3 Positions: Bronze - Ashi Chouskey

Squash

Men's Team: Gold

Mixed Doubles: Gold

Men's Singles: Silver - Saurav Ghosal

Women's Team: Bronze

Mixed Doubles: Bronze

Table Tennis

Women's Doubles: Bronze

Tennis

Mixed Doubles: Gold

Men's Doubles: Silver

Wrestling

Men's Freestyle 86kg: Silver - Deepak Punia

Men's Freestyle 57kg: Bronze - Aman

Men's Greco-Roman 87kg: Bronze - Sunil Kumar

Women's Freestyle 53kg: Bronze - Antim Panghal

Women's Freestyle 62kg: Bronze - Sonam

Women's Freestyle 76kg: Bronze - Kiran

Wushu

Women’s 60kg: Silver - Roshibina Devi

