Asian Games 2023: Manika Batra enters quarterfinals in table tennis

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Manika Batra kept her medal hopes alive after progressing to the women's singles quarterfinals but the men's team had a mixed day in the table tennis event of the Asian Games at Hangzhou on Friday. Manika Batra

In a close contest, Manika defeated Suthasini Sawettabut of Thailand 4-2 (11-7, 6-11, 12-10, 11-13, 12-10, 11-6) and confirmed her place in the quarterfinals.

Manika, a 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist and a bronze winner in mixed doubles at the Jakarta Asian Games, will face world no. 3 Yidi Wang of China on Saturday.

It is her last chance to win a medal at this Games, as she has already lost in the mixed and women's team events.

In the men's round of 16, the Indian duo of Manav Vikash Thakkar and Manush Utpalbhai Shah beat Izaac Quek Yong and Yew En Koen Pang 3-2 (3-11, 11-9, 11-6, 5-11).

Manav and Manush will take on Korea's Woojin Jang and Lim Jong-hoon next.

However, the other Indian pair of A Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan lost 0-3 (5-11, 4-11, 7-11) against the Chinese pair of Chuqin Wang and Fan Zhendong.