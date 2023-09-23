News / Sports / Others / Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony 2023 Live: Lovlina, Harmanpreet to lead India, opening ceremony starts
Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony 2023 Live: Lovlina, Harmanpreet to lead India, opening ceremony starts

Sep 23, 2023 05:35 PM IST
Asian Games Opening Ceremony 2023 Live: The opening ceremony starts at 5:30 pm (IST).

Asian Games Opening Ceremony 2023 Live: The 19th edition of the Asian Games will officially commence on September 23 in Hangzhou, China. A glittery opening ceremony will mark the commencement of the continental showdown, which will be held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium, also known as the Big Lotus. This venue, which was initially designed as a football arena back in 2018, can accommodate up to 80,000 spectators.

Tokyo Olympic broze medalist Lovlina Borgohain and the captain of men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh will be India's flag-bearers. Apart from her heroics in Tokyo, Lovlina also won the World Championship, which was held earlier this year in New Delhi. Meanwhile, Harmapreet is India's best drag-flicker and will hope to return with a gold medal, which will ensure his team a quota at the upcoming Paris Olympics. Catch the live updates of the Asian Games opening ceremony in Hangzhou:

  • Sep 23, 2023 05:35 PM IST

    Asian Games Opening Ceremony Live: Largest ever Asian Games

    A total of 12,000 athletes from 45 participating nations are taking part in the Asian Games, making it the largest ever.

  • Sep 23, 2023 05:32 PM IST

    Asian Games Opening Ceremony Live: Opening ceremony starts

    China's president Xi Jinping along with other delegates arrive at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium to kick-off the opening ceremony.

  • Sep 23, 2023 05:24 PM IST

    Asian Games Opening Ceremony Live: Some visuals from the opening ceremony

  • Sep 23, 2023 05:19 PM IST

    Asian Games Opening Ceremony Live: Know who are India's flag-bearers

    Lovlina Borgohain is a reigning world champion in her weight category. She is also an Asian champion and an Olympic bronze medallist in boxing.

    Indian men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh is known for his exceptional skills as a drag-flicker. He played a pivotal role in India's triumphant campaign at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where the team secured a historic Bronze medal. He recently steered the Indian team to title victory at the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, showcasing his ability to inspire and motivate his teammates to achieve excellence.

  • Sep 23, 2023 05:07 PM IST

    Asian Games Opening Ceremony Live: TT starts on positive note

    The Indian men's and women's table tennis team started their Asian Games campaign on a positive note.

    The men's team beat Yemen with a dominating performance and won the match 3-0.

    The women's unit started their stint with a hard-fought win over Singapore, whom they defeated 3-2.

  • Sep 23, 2023 04:50 PM IST

    Asian Games Opening Ceremony Live: Impressive show by men's volleyball

    One team that has impressed the most at the Asian Games, is the Indian men's volleyball team. They started off with a 3-0 win over lowly-ranked Camdodia, then engaged in a five-set thriller against South Korea, which they won 3-2. The two wins saw India finish top of the pool table and advance to the knockouts.

    On Friday they defeated Chinese Taipei in straight sets to continue its winning momentum. With this outcome the Indian team has advanced to the classification stage, where they will meet two-time champions Japan on Sunday.

  • Sep 23, 2023 04:38 PM IST

    Asian Games Opening Ceremony Live: India's largest contingent so far

    India have fielded a strong 655-member contingent, which is the largest by the country in the history of the competition.

    However, this also gives athletes a platform to check where they stand as next we have the Paris Olympics, which will start in less than a year.

  • Sep 23, 2023 04:24 PM IST

    Asian Games Opening Ceremony Live: Men's hockey team unlikely to take part in opening ceremony

    The men's hockey team, on the other hand, start their Asian Games campaign on September 24 against Uzbekistan, which starts at 8.45 am. And this is why the hockey team could skip the opening ceremony.

    A member of the team who didn't wish to be named told this newspaper: “We will hardly get any sleep if we attend the opening ceremony. Such functions are usually 5-6 hour affairs and are quite draining, so the team may skip the ceremony altogether.”

  • Sep 23, 2023 04:16 PM IST

    Asian Games Opening Ceremony Live: Neeraj Chopra was India's flag-bearer last time

    India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra was the flag-bearer the last time the continental event took place in Jakarta and Palembang.

    Neeraj hads then won a gold medal and has since added an Olympic and a World's gold to his CV. He would have been India's flag-bearer for this edition too but athletics starts from September 29. Neeraj is expected to arrive in Hangzhou around then.

  • Sep 23, 2023 04:03 PM IST

    Asian Games Opening Ceremony Live: India's flag-bearers

    Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain and Men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh will be India's flag-bearers at the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games.

    This is the first time that the Asian Games will have two flag-bearers in the push for gender parity, on the lines of the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

  • Sep 23, 2023 03:55 PM IST

    Asian Games Opening Ceremony Live: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Asian Games opening ceremony, which starts at 5:30 PM IST. The event will be held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium. Stay tuned for all the updates from the glittery opening ceremony!

asian games

