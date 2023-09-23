Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony 2023 Live: Lovlina, Harmanpreet to lead India, opening ceremony starts

Asian Games Opening Ceremony 2023 Live: The 19th edition of the Asian Games will officially commence on September 23 in Hangzhou, China. A glittery opening ceremony will mark the commencement of the continental showdown, which will be held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium, also known as the Big Lotus. This venue, which was initially designed as a football arena back in 2018, can accommodate up to 80,000 spectators. Asian Games Opening Ceremony 2023 Live(Twitter/Media_SAI)

Tokyo Olympic broze medalist Lovlina Borgohain and the captain of men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh will be India's flag-bearers. Apart from her heroics in Tokyo, Lovlina also won the World Championship, which was held earlier this year in New Delhi. Meanwhile, Harmapreet is India's best drag-flicker and will hope to return with a gold medal, which will ensure his team a quota at the upcoming Paris Olympics. Catch the live updates of the Asian Games opening ceremony in Hangzhou:

