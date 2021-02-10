Assam govt decides to appoint women athlete Hima Das as DSP
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal chaired a meeting of his cabinet Wednesday night where a decision was taken to appoint World Championship sprinter Hima Das as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in the state.
The cabinet also decided to amend the integrated sports policy of the state by appointing sportspersons as Class-I and Class-II officers in different department of the state like Police, Excise, Transport etc, government spokesman and Industry minister Chandra Mohan Patowary told reporters.
It was decided that Das will be appointed as a DSP rank officer in the Assam police and medal winners in Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games will be appointed as Class- I officers.
Nicknamed 'Dhing Express', Hima Das is a 20-year-old Indian sprinter from Assam.
She became the first Indian woman indeed the first ever Indian athlete to win a gold medal in any format of a global track event at IAAF World U20 Championships when she clocked a speed of 51.46 seconds.
The cabinet also took a decision to draft the cyber security policy for the state, he said.
The meeting resolved to establish Bodoland and 6th Schedule areas Administrative Staff College.
The meet approved a proposal to provide free electricity to all households for consumption of up to 30 units a month for the period January 2021 to March 2021.
Ths Hills Areas Department will be renamed and will work as Assam Sixth Schedule Council Department.
The meeting consented to establish mini secretariat in Barak Valley at Silchar and it will start with six departments- personnel, revenue and disaster management,general administration department, agriculture, fishery and animal husbandry and veterinary departments.
The cabinet also agreed to adopt energy conservation building code- providing for energy conservation in commercial buildingsGreen signal was given to a proposal to provide service benefits to employees of Municipal Boards.
The meeting further decided to allot land to different organisations, including the Gauhati Press Club.
It also approved in principle a new campus of Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra at Dibrugarh.
Patowary said that the Council of Ministers also agreed to rename the Public Works Department as Lok Nirman Bibhag.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues
- PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals
- Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam govt decides to appoint women athlete Hima Das as DSP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divyansh smashes finals world record in National Shooting Trials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IOA writes to health minister for vaccination of Olympics-bound athletes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Olympic qualifying marathon event to be held on March 7 in New Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tokyo Olympics face another problem because of its president
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Age, what’s that? Tom Brady ignites debate after seventh Super Bowl triumph
- At 43, if Tom Brady isn’t the symbol for the oft-repeated acronym GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), then who is?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhardwaj covers 560 Kms run in 166 hours across three main cities of Maharashtra
- Arun Bhardwaj becomes the first Indian Ultra-Marathon Runner to complete the Mumbai-Nashik-Pune-Mumbai run
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox