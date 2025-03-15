Menu Explore
Australian Grand Prix 2025, Live Streaming: When and where to watch F1 season opener live on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 15, 2025 07:11 PM IST

Here are all the streaming details for the Australian Grand Prix 2025. All eyes will be on Lewis Hamilton, who will wear Ferrari colours for the first time. 

The Formula 1 2025 season will begin on Sunday, March 16, with the Australian Grand Prix. This is the first time the Australian Grand Prix will feel its presence in the season since the COVID-19 pandemic. Lewis Hamilton will don the Ferrari colours for the first time, and there is exceptional buzz around the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne.

Here are all the streaming details for the Australian Grand Prix 2025.(AFP)
(AFP)

With Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari, George Russell will serve as Mercedes's leading man for the first time. Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who graduated from F2 this season, will partner with him.

There is high buzz surrounding the race as fans cannot wait to see what Lewis Hamilton does in the Ferrari colours.

McLaren will look to continue from the last season, where they won the Constructor's Championship. Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris will resume the charge for McLaren.

Ahead of the F1 2025 season, Red Bull made a big call: The team made Liam Lawson the partner of defending world champion Max Verstappen after parting ways with Sergio Perez.

Speaking of Lewis Hamilton, the British driver qualified in eighth for Sunday's Australian Grand Prix.

McLaren's Lando Norris secured pole position for the race, which was his first at Melbourne’s Albert Park. Norris' teammate Oscar Piastri finished in second place.

Here are all the streaming details for the Australian Grand Prix 2025:

When will the Australian Grand Prix 2025 take place?

The Australian Grand Prix 2025 will take place on Sunday, March 16. The season opener will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Where will the Australian Grand Prix 2025 take place?

The Australian Grand Prix 2025 will take place at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne.

Which channels will broadcast the Australian Grand Prix 2025?

There will be no live broadcast for the Australian Grand Prix 2025.

Where will live streaming be available for the Australian Grand Prix 2025?

The Australian Grand Prix 2025 will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website. Fans can also watch the race on the F1 TV app and website.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris.
