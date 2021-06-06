Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Azerbaijan GP halted after Red Bull's Verstappen crashes

The Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix was halted three laps from the end on Sunday after Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen crashed while heading for victory.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 07:20 PM IST
Max Verstappen. (Red Bull/Twitter)

Verstappen was not hurt in the accident which appeared to be due to a sudden puncture or tyre failure.

The crash left Mexican Sergio Perez, Verstappen's team mate, in the lead with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton second for Mercedes and Sebastian Vettel third in an Aston Martin. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

