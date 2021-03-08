IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / Bajrang takes gold and number one rank in Rome, bronze for Kaliramana
Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
others

Bajrang takes gold and number one rank in Rome, bronze for Kaliramana

Up against Mongolia's Tulga Tumur Ochir, Bajrang was trailing 0-2 till the final moments of the 65kg final but managed to level the scores, 30 seconds from the whistle.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:33 AM IST

Tokyo-bound Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia pulled off a two-pointer in the last 30 seconds of the gold medal bout to defend his title at the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series event, a result that pushed him back to world number one rank.

Up against Mongolia's Tulga Tumur Ochir, Bajrang was trailing 0-2 till the final moments of the 65kg final but managed to level the scores, 30 seconds from the whistle.

Since the last scoring point came from the Indian he was declared the winner on criteria on Sunday night.

Bajrang seemed to have improved upon his leg defence in the one-year break, forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bajrang was placed second in the rankings before the event and is now on top of the ranking table in the 65kg category with 14 points.

The fresh rankings are based on results of this tournament only. So whoever gets on top of the podium will be ranked number one in the world.

Vishal Kaliramana too impressed in the non-Olympic 70kg category by winning a bronze with a 5-1 win over Syrbaz Talgat from Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, Narsingh Pancham Yadav, who recently made a return to competitive wrestling after a four-year doping ban, lost his bronze play-off 0-5 to Kazakhstan's Daniyar Kaisanov.

He though, impressed with his power and temperament.

India returned with seven medals from the first Ranking Series event in a year with Vinesh Phogat and Sarita Mor winning gold and a silver respectively in the women's event.

Greco Roman wrestlers -- Neeraj (63kg), Kuldeep Malik (72kg), Naveen (130kg) -- bagged three bronze medals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
others

Bajrang takes gold and number one rank in Rome, bronze for Kaliramana

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Up against Mongolia's Tulga Tumur Ochir, Bajrang was trailing 0-2 till the final moments of the 65kg final but managed to level the scores, 30 seconds from the whistle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Team LeBron wins NBA All-Star Game 170-150(Twitter)
Team LeBron wins NBA All-Star Game 170-150(Twitter)
others

Still perfect: Team LeBron wins NBA All-Star Game 170-150

AP, Atlanta
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:33 AM IST
The top vote-getters in each conference have picked the teams for the last four years, a duty that James has earned every season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - Boxer Muhammad Ali looks up towards Joe Frazier, center, during a title fight at Madison Square Garden in New York, in this March 8, 1971, file photo. (AP Photo/File)(AP)
FILE - Boxer Muhammad Ali looks up towards Joe Frazier, center, during a title fight at Madison Square Garden in New York, in this March 8, 1971, file photo. (AP Photo/File)(AP)
others

Fifty years of the Fight: How Ali Vs Frazier changed boxing

By Somshuvra Laha, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:16 AM IST
The first of heavyweight boxing’s greatest trilogy, The Fight not only set up a bitter rivalry with Frazier that spanned five years and two continents but also made the world Ali’s audience, allowing him to create a unique social and political ideology that got him exiled in the first place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deol had won many medals for the country and the state since 1951 and was awarded the Dhyan Chand National Award in 2009 for his lifelong contribution towards sports.(@PunjabGovtIndia)
Deol had won many medals for the country and the state since 1951 and was awarded the Dhyan Chand National Award in 2009 for his lifelong contribution towards sports.(@PunjabGovtIndia)
others

Veteran Indian athlete Ishar Singh Deol dies at 91

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:55 PM IST
The mortal remains of Deol, who passed away on Saturday evening, were consigned to fire at Jalandhar on Sunday, a Punjab government release said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manish Kaushik (Twitter)
Manish Kaushik (Twitter)
others

Manish Kaushik wins gold, India boxers impress in Spanish tournament

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:14 PM IST
  • Seven of India’s nine Tokyo Olympics-bound boxers won medals, some of them beating world class boxers. Manish Kaushik (63kg) was the star as he made an impressive return from injury–tear in the biceps required surgery in May—and won gold in his first event after the tough recovery phase.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(REUTERS)
Representational image.(REUTERS)
others

COVID-19 hits Indian boxers in Spanish tourney, three forced out of finals

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:05 PM IST
COVID-19 case hits Indian boxers in Spanish tourney, three men forced out of finals
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jan Blachowicz defeated Israel Adesanya at UFC 259.(Josh Hedges Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jan Blachowicz defeated Israel Adesanya at UFC 259.(Josh Hedges Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
others

Blachowicz, Nunes keep belts at UFC 259; Sterling wins on DQ

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:22 PM IST
Aljamain Sterling also won the UFC's bantamweight title when Petr Yan was disqualified for an illegal knee strike in the fourth round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju(Twitter)
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju(Twitter)
others

Need to make marathon culture and popular event in India: Rijiju

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:17 AM IST
Rijiju's remarks came as he was attending the New Delhi Marathon 2021 on Sunday and he also conferred awards to the winners along with BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat(Twitter)
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat(Twitter)
others

Vinesh wins gold, reclaims number one rank

PTI, Rome
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:13 AM IST
The 26-year-old World bronze medallist and the only Indian woman wrestler to have qualified for the Tokyo Games, Vinesh blanked Canada's Diana Mary Helen Weicker 4-0 in the 53kg title clash.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of ace Indian distance runner Sudha Singh(HT Photo)
Photo of ace Indian distance runner Sudha Singh(HT Photo)
others

Sudha Singh, mourning coach Snesarev, chases Tokyo berth in New Delhi marathon

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:50 PM IST
  • The Belarusian coach, who mentored India’s top women distance runners to international medals, was found dead at NIS Patiala on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju(Twitter)
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju(Twitter)
others

Olympic-bound athletes to get vaccinated first: Rijiju

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:58 PM IST
Earlier, Rijiju had said that Tokyo Olympic-bound athletes will get the coronavirus jab after the vaccination of the COVID warriors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Athletics generic image.(File)
Athletics generic image.(File)
others

Para athlete Vinod Kumar tests COVID positive, shifted to Bengaluru hospital

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:57 PM IST
Vinod is a bronze medallist at the Fazza World Para Athletics Grand Prix that was held in Dubai recently.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The words "Hit Hard" are written on boxing gloves as parkinson's patients takes part in their twice -weekly rock steady boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake (UNITED STATES)(REUTERS)
The words "Hit Hard" are written on boxing gloves as parkinson's patients takes part in their twice -weekly rock steady boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake (UNITED STATES)(REUTERS)
others

Vikas, Manish among six Indian male boxers in final of Boxam International

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:46 PM IST
Vikas, back from a professional stint in the USA, defeated Ablaikhan Zhussupov of Kazakhstan, while Manish got the better of Lounes Hamraoui of France. Both the boxers won with identical 3-2 score-lines in bouts held late on Friday night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1983, file photo, Washington Capitals' Doug Jarvis (25), right, scores a goal against New York Rangers goalie Glen Hanlon during the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden in New York. The puck slides into the goal off the skates of Rangers' Mark Pavelich, left. Pavelich has died at a treatment center for mental illness. Officials in Anoka County, Minnesota, (AP)
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1983, file photo, Washington Capitals' Doug Jarvis (25), right, scores a goal against New York Rangers goalie Glen Hanlon during the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden in New York. The puck slides into the goal off the skates of Rangers' Mark Pavelich, left. Pavelich has died at a treatment center for mental illness. Officials in Anoka County, Minnesota, (AP)
others

'Miracle on Ice' star Mark Pavelich dies at treatment home

AP, Minneapolis
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:14 AM IST
  • Officials in Anoka County, Minnesota, confirmed Friday that Pavelich died at the Eagle's Healing Nest in Sauk Centre, Minnesota, on Thursday morning. The cause and manner of death are still pending.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov.(Instagram.)
Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov.(Instagram.)
others

EXCLUSIVE | Islam Makhachev recalls 'hard sparring' with Khabib Nurmagomedov

By YASH BHATI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:59 PM IST
  • Makhachev has an impressive record of 18 wins and only one loss and is a former teammate of retired lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP