Bengaluru boy Ruhan Komandur wins AITA championship series CS-7 finals

Bengaluru's Ruhan Komandur beat the top-seed and local favourite Heet Kandoria of Gujarat 6-7 (7-2) 6-2 6-3 to win the finals of the AITA Championship series (CS-7), an Under-12 boys tournament.

The championship was being held in the BTPA Sports Academy in Vadodara.

Ruhan beat all the other ranked players in straight sets to reach the finals in the dry scorching temperature of Gujarat.

The Championship series attracted the best of tennis talent from the country.

Ruhan, a 6th standard student of the Bishop Cotton Boys School in Bengaluru, now plans to travel across states to play more such national tournaments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON