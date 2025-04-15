Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Boxing Interim Committee holds first meeting, fast-tracks key decisions to get Indian Boxing back on track

ANI |
Apr 15, 2025 05:38 PM IST

The committee took decisions aimed at revitalising the grassroots structure and boosting India's medal prospects at upcoming international boxing competitions

The World Boxing-led Interim Committee, entrusted with the responsibility of getting Indian boxing back on track, held its first meeting on Monday. The committee took significant decisions aimed at revitalising the grassroots structure and boosting India's medal prospects at upcoming international boxing competitions, according to a release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Representative image of World Boxing-led Interim Committee(ANI)
Representative image of World Boxing-led Interim Committee(ANI)

On Monday, the committee convened virtually and took concrete decisions that were affecting the functioning of Indian boxing which had meet a deadlock since the beginning of this year. The committee took decisions to immediately rejuvenate the domestic circuit as well as restart the elite boxing system. It was also decided that the selections of coaches and support staff for the Elite Men and Women National Coaching Camps will be actioned with immediate effect.

World Boxing had set up the Interim Committee under the chairmanship of Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh on April 7 to run day to day affairs of the federation and also resolve all issues that are currently ailing the boxing's growth pathway.

Other key decisions that were taken at the meeting including, effective participation of India's budding boxers in the U-15 and U-17 Asian Championships in Amman, Jordan commencing 17th April 2025, also ensuring smooth conduct of the Youth U-19 National Championships with maximum participation and disbursing the REC Scholarship funds to the athletes, which has been pending for last couple of months.

The committee also decided releasing the REC grant for grassroots equipment support to selected and approved academies to strengthen and promote boxing to newer locations in the country.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Boxing Interim Committee holds first meeting, fast-tracks key decisions to get Indian Boxing back on track
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On