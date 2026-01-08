Boxing nationals: Hussamuddin shows he still has the spark

Greater Noida: Mohammed Hussamuddin spent nearly two years on the sidelines as injuries threatened to derail his career. On Thursday, the 31-year-old proved there was still plenty left in him as he stormed into the 60kg division semi-finals of the Elite National Boxing Championships here.

He has won three bouts in commanding fashion. The quarter-final against the young and flamboyant Anmol brought out the very best in Hussamuddin. He subdued the aggressive Railways boxer with a display of brilliant technique and ringcraft in what turned out to be the fight of the day. The Services boxer absorbed some heavy blows in the first round as the promising Anmol, full of verve, came out swinging with hooks and uppercuts.

Known for his nifty footwork and movement, the seasoned Hussamuddin fought back. The next two rounds were thrilling and intense, played out amid loud cheers from the spectators. Like the precise movement of a surgeon’s scalpel, Hussamuddin created space and landed clean punches against his taller opponent. Often on his toes and finely balanced, he delivered sharp jabs before letting his hooks do the damage. By the third round it was Hussamuddin all the way, eventually winning the bout 4-1.

In 2023, Hussamuddin was in top form and won a medal at the World Championships, but a knee injury set him back. He made a hurried comeback in 2024 to secure a Paris Olympics berth but was not in his best shape. Last year, another setback followed — a knuckle injury just before the National Championships.

This year, however, he has returned sharper and better prepared. A day before his bout, he suffered a cut above his eye, and on Thursday, despite medical clearance, he still had to convince the technical officials that he was fit to fight.

“I have seen a lot of struggles, but I have come back only to revive my Olympic dreams. In my mind, I never gave up, and that’s why I am here with the support of my coaches and family. There are major tournaments this year and it will be a good build-up towards the Los Angeles Olympics,” said Hussamuddin.

“I have fought Anmol before. My plan was to put pressure on him with counter-attacks. In the first round I didn’t attack much, but I stepped up in the next two rounds,” added the Arjuna awardee.

Trained by his father Md. Shamsuddin, Hussamuddin draws strength from his boxing family. His brother Md. Aitesaamuddin, who is at the nationals as a Services coach, has witnessed Hussamuddin’s struggles from up close.

“He broke down after he failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics, but he is quietly stubborn. Going through rehabilitation after two surgeries in a sport like boxing is not easy. To come back into the ring and compete at this level is remarkable,” said Aitesaamuddin.