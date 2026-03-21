Chennaiyin FC take on FC Goa in first home game

Chennai, Chennaiyin FC would look to build on their hard-fought win against rivals Kerala Blasters FC when they host fourth-placed FC Goa in their first home fixture of the Indian Super League here on Sunday.

Summer signing Imran Khan's first goal secured Chennaiyin's maiden win of the campaign in their previous outing.

Head coach Clifford Rayes Miranda, speaking ahead of the next fixture, stressed the need for his side to build on that momentum against an opponent that remains unbeaten in the league so far.

"I won't give away the plan, but we try to stop the opponent as a team and as a group. We don't usually go for man-marking, that is not our style or our way. We work collectively and look to nullify the opposition together, rather than focusing on individuals, unless it's a set-piece situation," Miranda said.

He also reflected on the team's progress in settling into their roles and the improvements required in the final third, particularly in converting promising moments into goals.

"We have been trying various structural adjustments and are working towards consistency in the positions we want to occupy in the final third. We hope to get that right and start scoring more regularly.

"We have been creating good moments and generating chances, but we need to be more dominant, especially in the final third. We also need to be a bit calmer on the ball, and at times we are slightly tentative, particularly in those key attacking areas," the head coach added.

FC Goa's visit will also be the first time this season Chennaiyin plays in front of a home crowd.

The Marina Machans were on the road for the first four games of the campaign, a run which yielded a win and a draw, and will be eager to march towards three more points with their faithful behind their backs.

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