Chess legend reminds Uzbek GM of 2023 handshake with Divya, reprimands for Vaishali incident: 'He knew he has to...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 29, 2025 10:29 AM IST

Susan Polgar spoke about the no-handshake incident, criticising Nodirbek Yakubboev for refusing to shake hands with India's Vaishali Rameshbabu.

Chess legend Susan Polgar has criticized Uzbek grandmaster Nodirbek Yakubboev for refusing to shake hands with India’s Vaishali Rameshbabu at the ongoing Tata Steel Chess Tournament, citing “religious reasons.” The incident, which occurred before their Round 4 match in Wijk aan Zee, has sparked debate, with Polgar questioning the inconsistency in Yakubboev’s stance.

Yakubboev refused a handshake with Vaishali Ramesbabu(X)
Yakubboev refused a handshake with Vaishali Ramesbabu(X)

A video from the tournament shows Vaishali extending her hand for a handshake, only for Yakubboev to decline. Following the viral incident, Polgar pointed out Yakubboev’s previous handshake with India’s Divya Deshmukh in 2023, asking, “What’s the difference?”

Taking to social media, Polgar stated that while she had “less of an issue with the religious excuse,” the grandmaster should have taken proactive steps to avoid such controversy.

“This is my opinion: I have less of an issue with the religious excuse. Others may disagree. But, he (Nodirbek Yakubboev) could have informed the organizers, chief arbiter, and/or his female opponents in advance. This is NOT an Open Swiss event. This is a prestigious invitational when he knew in advance that he would face 4 female opponents. If he wanted an exception then be proactive. Otherwise, he has to expect criticism,” Polgar said.

Yakubboev's clarification and apology

Following the backlash, Yakubboev took to X to explain his stance and offer an apology to Vaishali.

“Dear chess friends, I want to explain the situation that happened in the game with Vaishali. With all due respect to women and Indian chess players, I want to inform everyone that I do not touch other women for religious reasons,” Yakubboev wrote.

“I respect Vaishali and her brother as the strongest chess players in India. If I have offended her with my behavior, I apologize.”

He further clarified his position, stating, “I have some additional explanations: 1. Chess is not haram. 2. What I did before (referring to the game with Divya in 2023 and cases like that) I consider it wrong for me. I do what I need to do. I do not insist others not to shake hands with the opposite gender or for women to wear hijab or burqa. It is their business what to do.”

Yakubboev added that he had informed fellow competitor Irina Bulmaga about his stance, but the situation remained awkward as he could not inform Vaishali beforehand.

