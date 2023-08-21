News / Sports / Others / Chess World Cup 2023: India's Praggnanandhaa defeats Fabiano Caruana in tiebreaks, sets up final with Magnus Carlsen

Chess World Cup 2023: India's Praggnanandhaa defeats Fabiano Caruana in tiebreaks, sets up final with Magnus Carlsen

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Aug 21, 2023 09:15 PM IST

Indian grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa registered a memorable win over USA’s Fabiano Caruana in tiebreaks in the semi-final.

Setting up a blockbuster clash with World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in the FIDE World Cup 2023 on Monday, Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa registered a memorable win over USA’s Fabiano Caruana in tiebreaks of the action-packed semi-final encounter. Praggnanandhaa outclassed Caruana by winning the semi-final 3.5-2.5 in Baku, Azerbaijan. With the epoch-making triumph over Caruana, Praggnanandhaa has also sealed his spot in the Candidates 2024.

Praggnanandhaa will headline the Candidates event next year(ANI)
Praggnanandhaa will headline the Candidates event next year(ANI)

Praggnanandhaa stunned the World No.3 Caruana after the two-game classical series ended 1-1 in Baku. Praggnanandhaa emerged victorious following an entertaining tie-breaker. The Indian Grandmaster earned plaudits from chess legend Viswanathan Anand, who had nothing but praise for the 18-year-old Indian prodigy on Twitter. "Pragg goes through to the final! He beats Fabiano Caruana in the tiebreak and will face Magnus Carlsen now. What a performance!," the chess legend said.

ALSO READ: Pragg's defensive masterclass earns him another draw

The teenage Grandmaster ended the second game of the FIDE World Cup semi-final encounter level-pegging on Sunday as the penultimate clash of the showpiece event went into a tie-break for a winner. India's Praggnanandhaa and World No.3 Caruana had ended Sunday's tied match in 47 moves. Earlier, Praggnanandhaa had equalled the feat which was first achieved by Indian chess icon - Anand. Praggnanandhaa had become the second Indian chess player to enter the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Praggnanandhaa to headline Candidates 2024

Praggnanandhaa will headline the Candidates event next year. The 2024 showpiece event will determine the challenger for Ding Liren, who is the reigning World Chess Champion. Carlsen, who is set to meet the Indian Grandmaster in the FIDE World Cup 2023 final, had won the first game against Azerbaijan player Nijat Abasov on Saturday. After winning the opener, Carlsen settled for a draw in 74 moves to become the first finalist of the FIDE World Cup 2023 in Baku. In the women’s final, Aleksandra Goryachkina managed to upstage 20-year-old Bulgarian Nurgyul Salimova by winning the second 25-minute rapid game.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out