Chess World Cup 2023: India's Praggnanandhaa defeats Fabiano Caruana in tiebreaks, sets up final with Magnus Carlsen

Setting up a blockbuster clash with World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in the FIDE World Cup 2023 on Monday, Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa registered a memorable win over USA's Fabiano Caruana in tiebreaks of the action-packed semi-final encounter. Praggnanandhaa outclassed Caruana by winning the semi-final 3.5-2.5 in Baku, Azerbaijan. With the epoch-making triumph over Caruana, Praggnanandhaa has also sealed his spot in the Candidates 2024.

Praggnanandhaa stunned the World No.3 Caruana after the two-game classical series ended 1-1 in Baku. Praggnanandhaa emerged victorious following an entertaining tie-breaker. The Indian Grandmaster earned plaudits from chess legend Viswanathan Anand, who had nothing but praise for the 18-year-old Indian prodigy on Twitter. "Pragg goes through to the final! He beats Fabiano Caruana in the tiebreak and will face Magnus Carlsen now. What a performance!," the chess legend said.

The teenage Grandmaster ended the second game of the FIDE World Cup semi-final encounter level-pegging on Sunday as the penultimate clash of the showpiece event went into a tie-break for a winner. India's Praggnanandhaa and World No.3 Caruana had ended Sunday's tied match in 47 moves. Earlier, Praggnanandhaa had equalled the feat which was first achieved by Indian chess icon - Anand. Praggnanandhaa had become the second Indian chess player to enter the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Praggnanandhaa to headline Candidates 2024

Praggnanandhaa will headline the Candidates event next year. The 2024 showpiece event will determine the challenger for Ding Liren, who is the reigning World Chess Champion. Carlsen, who is set to meet the Indian Grandmaster in the FIDE World Cup 2023 final, had won the first game against Azerbaijan player Nijat Abasov on Saturday. After winning the opener, Carlsen settled for a draw in 74 moves to become the first finalist of the FIDE World Cup 2023 in Baku. In the women’s final, Aleksandra Goryachkina managed to upstage 20-year-old Bulgarian Nurgyul Salimova by winning the second 25-minute rapid game.

